Things To Do This Weekend April 29-May 1, 2022

The weekend is right around the corner and there is no shortage of fun in Lake County. Keep in mind that with summer approaching, so is the festival at Ravinia. Tickets will go on sale May 4, so keep an eye out for that. Continue here to view the full...
"I HATE mushrooms!" Is that you? It's absolutely me. I cannot stand eating mushrooms. That is not the case when it comes to morel mushrooms. I have never really liked eating mushrooms. It's often the texture and always the taste, for me, when it comes to my dislike of mushrooms.
I always wonder why some abandoned places have all the furniture left behind like someone left in a rush. *NOTICE: By entering private/abandoned property you risk injuries, accidents, and possibly arrest. Trespassing is not encouraged. Enter at your own risk.*. In Barrington, Illinois there was a mansion with a 400-acre...
It's the only kind of sandwich that should come from a place very well known for its donuts. Why do the ordinary bacon breakfast sandwich with egg and cheese on a bun, when you can do this:. Fresh scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon on a...
I'm a fan of waterfalls so there's a good chance that I'm not being objective about this, but I believe that Thunder Bay Falls in Illinois is more than worth a road trip. I'll attempt to prove my point of why you might want to bucket list this water sight.
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — For the 12th year in a row, DuPage County has been named the healthiest county in Illinois for its “overall health factors,” and for the 2nd year in a row the healthiest for its “overall health outcomes,” according to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR&R). As a University of Wisconsin Population […]
Since Diners. Drive-ins and Dives premiered years ago, the popular show has featured 40 different Illinois restaurants. It has been a while since triple D has been back in The Land of Lincoln but I covered that not too long ago. What I was surprised to find out today is...
Don't sleep on Illinois when it comes to food because we know what we're doing in the Land of Lincoln. Say what you will about our government but don't you dare talk negatively about our food. Before the reveal of the winning wiener, here are a few other foods worthy...
Across Illinois, police are ticketing thousands of students a year for in-school adolescent behavior once handled only by the principal’s office — for littering, for making loud noises, for using offensive words or gestures, for breaking a soap dish in the bathroom.
..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ______________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported.
A tornado watch is in effect for most of the Chicago area on Saturday, with the possibility of severe weather looming in the forecast. Thunderstorms are moving through the area between 40 and 50 miles per hour, spawning warnings and watches across the region. Here are the latest headlines:. 7:45...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side. A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location at 832 W. 63rd St. and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center at 959 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park -- a former Dominick's. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts. "As we continue to position...
Authorities responded to reports of antisemitic flyers littered across Highland Park and other North Shore communities Thursday morning. The flyers, which contained antisemitic hate speech, appeared in neighborhoods on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, according to Highland Park police. “This activity is a continuation of an ongoing effort...
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois and the storm will be closely monitored for any intensification. _______________________________________________________________________
Nothing tastes better than fresh produce in the spring and summertime! Farmers markets are fun for the whole family and the Rockford area has some of the best ones around. No matter what day of the week it is, you can find a great farmers market in the Stateline. Here are ten farmers markets in Rockford, Beloit, Belvidere, Rockton, Woodstock, and Janesville you must visit this spring and summer. Scroll to the end of the post for a PDF printout of a Farmers Market schedule to hang on your fridge!
