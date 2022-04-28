ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Better Call 4: Ohio division ranks cryptocurrency scams as No. 1 scam in 2021

By Jennifer Bullock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tg6Uz_0fNORyHu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What James Lanham thought was the beginning of a blossoming romance turned out to be a sinister scammer using him for his cryptocurrency.

The fusion of romance and cryptocurrency has created the perfect storm for scammers, as several state agencies said scammers gain the trust of an unsuspecting victim and entice them to invest in the cutting-edge currency. At least, that’s what they’re told.

Dublin man among three to plead guilty to charges in Stone Foltz hazing death

“One of the things we’re seeing, though, is with, for example, the romance scams. Those are now being fused with the cryptocurrency scams,” said Melissa Wright with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

For Lanham, it all started with a text message to the wrong number — that happened to be his.

“And it was a simple, ‘Oh, sorry,’ kind of a thing. And chit-chat kind of ensued,” Lanham said.

That was the beginning of his relationship with “Bonnie.” As their friendship grew, Bonnie convinced Lanham to invest in cryptocurrency, specifically a coin-collecting app called Coiniverse. Lanham did, for a total of $1,300.

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana under Senate bill

“When I opened it up and started using it, it seemed legit as any of them,” Lanham said.

He made money on his first transaction, so he suggested using other platforms to invest more. Bonnie was against the idea, but Lanham decided to move his money anyway — without telling her.

“My first method was, I’m going to move it, the thousand, back from my Bitcoin wallet back over,” he said. “But it hasn’t shown up in my Bitcoin wallet.”

After several weeks and zero money in his Bitcoin wallet, Lanham realized all his money was gone.

“And that was when I found reviews,” Lanham said. “That’s what happens with the scam.”

Big Walnut schools to stay in state sports organization after questioning transgender policy

John Crist, a corporation finance attorney for the Ohio Division of Securities, said from fake websites to fake mobile apps, social media is alight with cryptocurrency scams.

Better Call 4 asked Crist, whose division works to protect investors, to look into the cryptocurrency platform that “Bonnie” told Lanham to use.

“The website lists the expert team members, and it has pictures of those individuals,” Crist said. “Those are all stock photos.”

Crist said that anyone who is planning to invest should independently do their homework.

Got drugs? Ohioans can dispose of unwanted medication on National Drug Take Back Day

“Two of the greatest tools that you can utilize are information and education,” Crist said. “If you are investing any product, you should have an understanding of how that is going to make money, what is generating the return.”

Don’t simply rely on the word of someone you think you can trust.

“I think as long as you see this level of interest and this level of money flowing in, you’re going to continue to see cryptocurrency scams and scammers, unfortunately,” Crist said.

The division, which ranked cryptocurrency scams as the No. 1 scam in 2021, encouraged those interested in investing in cryptocurrency to check out their website to avoid scammer schemes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

"Wrong number" leads to cryptocurrency scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- What James Lanham thought was the beginning of a blossoming romance turned out to be a sinister scammer using him for his cryptocurrency. https://nbc4i.co/3vQR0lL.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dublin, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Smartphone App#Currency#Fraud#Wcmh#Coiniverse#Ohioans#Senate
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio lottery prizes remain: Where locals win big

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games. The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too. $100,000 winners: A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana

The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process for businesses vying for a medical marijuana license and permit physicians to prescribe the drug where they “reasonably” believe it will help a patient.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy