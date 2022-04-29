WPIAL clinched: Baseball playoff picture through April 27, 2022
In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and most teams have one section series left on the regular season schedule. Some have two.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.
Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Hempfield Spartans
Class 5A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Plum Mustangs
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A: 4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Knoch Knights
North Catholic Trojans
Montour Spartans
West Mifflin Titans
Class 3A: 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
Class 2A: 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Riverside Panthers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Class A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Avella Eagles
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
