Murder investigation launched following death of man in shopping centre - OLD

By Summer Goodkind
The Independent
 2 days ago

A murder investigation has been launched by Essex Police after a man was attacked at a shopping centre.

Officers were called to Lakeside Shopping Centre near Thurrock at 4.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it is believed the man was attacked by two men, described as black or Asian.

One of the suspects was described as wearing blue ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, carrying a small bag, and the other was wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family after this awful attack.

“At the time of the assault, this area of the shopping centre will have been busy so I believe someone will have seen what happened.

“I need them to contact my team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff.

“I know this attack will cause concern but at this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there’s no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with information can report it at essex.police.uk.

