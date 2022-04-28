ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon suffers shocking $3.8bn quarterly loss

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReN6m_0fNOL39000

Amazon suffered a $3.8bn loss in the first quarter of 2022, the retailing giant has revealed.

The unusually poor showing comes after Amazon’s stock in Rivian , an electric auto maker, plummeted by $7.6bn, along with other recent difficulties.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said in a statement on Thursday.

Amazon’s revenue increased by just seven per cent in Q1, its lowest rate of growth since the dot-com crash of 2001, according to CNBC . The company expects its revenue in Q2 to range between $116bn and $121bn.

Mr Jassy’s statement, however, mostly focused on the “progress” he said he was seeing.

“Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network,” the CEO said.

“This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions.”

One thing Mr Jassy did not mention was the revolt of many of his employees. On 1 April, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island , New York City voted to establish a union , in spite of the company’s multimillion-dollar campaign to talk them out of it. A similar election in Bessemer, Alabama was too close to call.

But experts say the biggest factor in Amazon’s sudden plunge was the misfortunes of Rivian, in which the retailer had heavily invested. In the first three months of 2022, shares of the car manufacturer lost more than half their value as it grappled with supply chain interruptions and production problems.

Just hours after Amazon announced its net loss for the quarter, shares in the company plunged by almost nine per cent.

Comments / 92

John Mikolay
2d ago

why don't you just say you went Woke and people just stopped using Amazon, can't blame Putin,the buck stops because of Biden and your BAD DECISIONS,Just Tell the truth....

Reply(2)
57
Jay L
2d ago

There’s nothing shocking about about it. When your government is purposely jacking up the price on oil and gas then every single thing we buy it’s gonna cost a lot more. Amazon relies on gas deliveries so this is purposely ruining businesses in stocks and lives. Thanks Joe Biden

Reply(4)
31
10%_For_The_Big_Guy
2d ago

and you can thank a Democrat for that. income is stagnant. there's huge downward wage pressure with all the illegals flooding the country. with all the government money being spent, inflation is out of control. the average working class family is underwater right now. this is Bidumb's America right now.

Reply(3)
22
Related
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Cnbc
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy