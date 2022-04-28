ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

If You Have Trouble Meditating, Then You Probably Need It the Most

By Dylan Ogline
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sRJK_0fNOKj2m00

The first time I sat down to meditate, I thought I wouldn’t last 30 seconds. I dimmed the lights, put on my favorite Enya tunes, sat down, closed my eyes and focused on my breathing. Within five seconds, a thought popped into my head. Then another.

“I can’t forget to do this and that.”

“Did I message Joe?”

“How about that game last night.”

“I wonder how grass grows?”

Startled, I tried to push that unbidden thought out of my mind. I focused on my breathing. An Ed Sheeran lyric popped into my head. I tried to push it out of my head, and then my phone buzzed with a text notification. I had forgotten to switch it over to “Do Not Disturb.” And then before I could refocus on my breathing, I started thinking about work.

My goal was five minutes. I barely made it to three before turning off Enya and storming off in despair. I thought I had failed at meditating. It just wasn’t for me. I had better things to do.

But I showed up the next day and made it to five minutes. Then I did it the next day. And the next day. By the third week, I kicked it up to seven minutes. It was torture all over again. By the fourth week, I could barely make it through nine minutes.

It's then that I began to notice something strange: My work days were becoming more productive. I was able to sustain deep, difficult, important work for longer stretches without getting distracted every five minutes. When I made that connection, meditation became easy. I finally had a reason. Evidence. Hope.

Now I meditate 20 minutes first thing every morning. And I don’t consider the time spent sitting on my butt doing nothing to be a waste of time. In fact, I wouldn’t miss it. Those few minutes doing nothing make everything happen. My streak recently surpassed 1,000 days, and the impact has been profound.

Related: 8 Natural Wellness Habits That Will Keep You Mentally Healthy and Happy

Why meditate?

You may wonder why it's a good use of time to sit around doing nothing for three to 30 minutes. After all, if you have 16 waking hours in a day, burning 30 minutes on meditation means you are down to 15 and a half. Plus, you still have to eat, shower, walk the dog, etc. Plus, isn’t meditation a privilege? Do you really have the time to devote to it, especially if you are still building your business?

The reason meditation is worth the time and effort is it acts as a force multiplier on your productivity. You may have 20 or 30 fewer minutes spent plugged in at the office, but the seven or so hours you do spend plugged in are several times more productive.

Once I became a consistent practitioner of meditation, I got as much work done in four hours as I had previously been doing in a full day because my ability to focus was exponentially higher.

Related: 10 Steps To Promote Healthy Habits And Encourage Good Mental Health Of Employees

If you hate meditating, you’re fortunate

Of course, as I described above, becoming a consistent practitioner of meditation was like pulling teeth. What I didn’t realize at the time was that this was actually a good thing.

I have known aspiring entrepreneurs for whom inner peace and quietude comes easily. When I introduce them to meditation, they take to it like a duck to water. As they adopt longer and longer meditation periods in the morning, I notice them getting a little more productive. It’s definitely worth the effort, but it’s not the force multiplier it was for me.

I’m not an exception either. I have dragged student after student kicking and screaming into a meditation routine that feels like torture at first. Not all of them stick with it, but for the ones who do — 30 days or longer to the point where it becomes a consistent habit — the impact on their productivity is dramatic, much like it was for me.

Put simply, the harder meditation is for you, the more you have to gain by adopting the practice.

If meditation is difficult for you, your mind is likely easily distracted. The noise in your head, to say nothing about the noise in your surroundings, can easily pull you out of “the zone” where you do your best work — the hard work that will move the needle in your business and personal life.

If you get that distracting noise even halfway under control, you will be amazed at how far that extra focus carries you in business, in your passions and in your relationships. I have seen it time and again. I can almost guarantee it, because it happened to me.

Related: How to Protect Your Team’s Mental Health

How to meditate the right way

If you want the force-multiplier of meditation to power your workday, here’s how you do it. No frills, no apps, no Enya needed. All you need is a quiet room and a place to sit. Here’s how to meditate in five easy steps.

1. Set a timer for your meditation period. Start with three minutes. If you can’t make it, try two minutes next time. If that’s too long, try one minute. Work your way up!

2. Find a comfortable place to sit. You can lie down if you want, but don’t lean up against anything. Try to relax into your own balance.

3. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing. Just the slow in and out of your breath, in through your nose and out through your mouth.

4. When thoughts arise, don’t judge them. Don’t judge yourself for having them. Human minds are thinking machines.

5. When your attention flutters after a thought, gently retrieve your attention — again, without shame or judgment — and return it to your breathing. You will do this countless times. Imagine your attention like a butterfly that you capture gently with a net and return to your breathing every time it flutters away. Continue this process until your timer indicates that your meditation period is over. Even if a thought distracted you every five seconds, just keep retrieving it with that butterfly net and bring it back to your breathing.

What effect does this have? Over time, with practice, you will carry that butterfly net into your workday. You will develop a habit of retrieving your attention when it deserts you during your productive time.  You will find yourself able to work for longer and longer periods of time, with more and more focus. You will get further down your to-do list in one day than you are used to getting in one week. Your five-year plan will start to look more like a one-year plan, your five-year plan like your wildest dreams.

Not bad for just sitting down and breathing.

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What to Think About While Meditating

Meditation is designed to help you focus on the present. But what can you do when the annoying thoughts of your day begin to creep in? Knowing how to redirect your thoughts can help. Anxious thoughts can impact all aspects of a person’s day. Worrying about that presentation or test...
YOGA
SPY

How to Motivate Yourself to Exercise Even When You’re Feeling Depressed

Click here to read the full article. The past couple years have presented major challenges for both our physical and mental health. With so many of us siloed to our homes — particularly when gyms were intermittently closed for most of 2020 — we scoured the internet for the best home fitness equipment, building up our home gyms piece by piece and adjusting to a very different workout experience. These limitations offered exciting, creative challenges for some fitness fanatics. But they also made it more difficult to exercise, leading to less hours in the gym and a decrease in general physical...
WORKOUTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Enya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meditate#Mental Health#Productivity
purewow.com

The One Thing You Should Never Say to Your Kid at Bedtime

Anyone else feel like every age and stage brings a new set of hurdles in the sleep department? Even for parents who sleep trained early, toddler- and childhood can bring a whole new host of bedtime issues, from nightmares to power struggles to tiny people climbing into bed with you at 3 a.m. But according to the experts, there’s one phrase you definitely don’t want to say if you want to keep the evening moving: “Go to bed!”
KIDS
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Focus

As the crow dies: The strange world of bird funerals

Corvids are not only incredibly intelligent birds, but they even show fascinating behaviour when one of the pack dies. Corvids, such as crows, rooks and ravens, are some of the smartest animals out there. They can learn to make new sounds, they can cooperate and even use tools. But as Dr Kaeli Swift tells Alice Lipscombe-Southwell, they also have some intriguing rituals when it comes to their dead… and could even be capable of feeling empathy.
ANIMALS
Amy Christie

Dogs meet on walk, can't stop hugging: "Turns out they were siblings"

A walk turned into a new adventure and a way to find family again for two dogs who got to share wonderful moments with their owners. Libby Pincher, who lives in the UK, posted the special moments when the dogs got to see each other. What followed touched everyone in the park where they were having their morning walk.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy