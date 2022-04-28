ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Terry Crews Apologizes For Controversial Black Lives Matter Tweets: “I Just Wanted Peace”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZR8S_0fNOI2RK00

There was a time when actor Terry Crews was seen as one of the most beloved comedic performers in Black Hollywood. Today, many in our community have labeled him as an Uncle Tom of sorts for a series of tweets he posted back in 2020 that came off more along the “All Lives Matter” way of thinking.

The White Chicks star stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah recently to clarify his opinions and officially issue an apology to anyone he may have hurt or wrongfully labeled as a “Black supremacist.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INS TAG RAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Crews’ conversation with Noah centered on his new book, Tough: My Journey to True Power , which starting off touching on the anger he harbored growing up by watching his alcoholic dad abuse his overly religious mom. Things came to a head for Terry as a 30-year-old adult when he beat the daylights out of his father for putting hands on his mom once again, and the incident proved that anger wasn’t the emotion he wanted to exhibit moving forward.

His need for peace backfired with the aforementioned 2020 controversy, which saw his popularity plummet amongst those who felt he was criticizing the BLM movement for not being more inclusive to white allies. “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” read one tweet, while another one doubling down on those beliefs read, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

When his message received near-universal criticism, he harshly responded by writing, “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.” [sic] A few other tweets in response to the mass backlash brought him extreme adversity over the years that he still appears to be making up for today.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Crews told Noah of the misunderstanding three years ago, “I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply.” He went on to further add, “As an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

He noted that his main intent was to calm the storm that was 2020, adding, “I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that. And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

Watch Terry Crews’ full interview on The Daily Show below and let us know if you think he deserves to be forgiven:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Black Lives Matter#Racism#White Chicks#The Daily Show#Blm
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy