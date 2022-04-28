ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk tweets he’s buying Coca-Cola next to ‘put the cocaine back in’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cx7YI_0fNOG8Ek00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk jokingly tweeted Wednesday that his next business venture will be to purchase the popular soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in” the drink.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Musk’s tweet said. Less than 24 hours later, the post surpassed half a million retweets and 3 million likes.

While the comment was more than likely satirical in nature, it does bear some historical truth.

Will Elon Musk restore Trump’s Twitter account?

In the late 1800s, cocaine was used as a primary ingredient for flavor in Coca-Cola, according to the DEA Museum . The amount of cocaine added to the drink slowly reduced over time until it was removed from the list of ingredients entirely in the early 1900s.

“Today the extract of the coca leaves, a de-cocainized version, is manufactured in the United States and used in the flavoring for Coca-Cola,” an excerpt on the DEA Museum’s website stated. “The crude cocaine that is left over is used by select pharmaceutical companies for medicines.”

Musk’s tongue-in-cheek comment came days after the billionaire reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion .

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever.” He added that new features such as getting rid of automated “spam” accounts and making its algorithms open to the public could be on the horizon.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Wfla#Tesla#The Dea Museum
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
Fox News

MSNBC's Katy Tur warns viewers about the 'massive, life and globe-altering consequences' if Musk buys Twitter

MSNBC’s Katy Tur warned viewers on Thursday about the immense consequences that could follow if Tesla CEO Elon Musk could buys Twitter. Following the tech mogul’s announcement that he has offered to purchase Twitter, liberal commentators and news figures criticized the move as potentially damaging to social media. On "Katy Tur Reports," Tur commented on Musk's proposal and discussed how Twitter affects democracy.
BUSINESS
Axios

Jeff Bezos weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal

Jeff Bezos on Tuesday questioned Elon Musk's business interests in China in light of his billionaire space rival's Twitter bid. Driving the news: Some commentators have raised concerns of potential Chinese government interference if Musk owned Twitter, given he has a Tesla factory in China. Bezos responded to one of these points on Twitter, raised by New York Times journalist Mike Forsythe's post:
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13 a share.
STOCKS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy