ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What La Niña means for your summer

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vgn8V_0fNOG6TI00

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon.

The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).

La Niña – and its opposite, El Niño – are characterized by the temperature of the Pacific Ocean. But they have major impacts on the weather we experience on land.

La Niña typically brings drier conditions to the southern half of the country and more precipitation to pockets of the northern half. Drought conditions often worsen, and that looks to be the case for most of the West this summer. The only exception is southern Arizona, which may see an active monsoon season .

When will La Niña end?

This summer, NOAA is also forecasting above-average rainfall for Florida and for the area surrounding the Ohio Valley, including Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and more (see maps below).

La Niña winters are usually warmer in the South and cooler in the Northern states. When it comes to the summer, NOAA is predicting a hot one for just about everyone. The three-month outlook shows warm weather for all states except the Great Lakes region.

The hottest temperatures are predicted out West, in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWMWM_0fNOG6TI00
NOAA’s three-month outlook shows expected conditions for summer 2022 under La Niña. (NOAA)

La Niña also has an impact on hurricane season. It typically weakens storms originating in the Pacific, but leads to stronger hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Hurricane forecast predicts busy 2022 season, strong storms

Hurricane season doesn’t usually peak until late summer, but meteorologists are already predicting a busier-than-average year for 2022 . Colorado State University’s hurricane outlook calls for 19 named storms, nine of which they expect to be “major hurricanes.”

Hurricane season in the Atlantic starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
BigCountryHomepage

Arrest made in the 2016 murder of Texas attorney set on fire

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Steven Aubrey, 61, was arrested and charged with capital murder on April 27, according to a post by the Dallas Police Department. Tobolowsky was killed on May 13, 2016. Investigations showed that Tobolowsky […]
DALLAS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Art will stand the test of time’: Painting unveiled to show appreciation to Hendrick healthcare workers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Honoring local healthcare workers who battled the COVID-19 pandemic, an Abilene artist created a piece for Hendrick Health, to remind and thank healthcare workers for their strength and bravery. That piece of art was unveiled Wednesday at Hendrick Medical Center. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) became a way of life for healthcare workers […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene murder suspect pleas guilty in middle of trial, sentenced to 35 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene murder suspect stopped his trial to plea guilty, getting sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime. Gene McCarter pleaded guilty to Murder in a Taylor County Courtroom Wednesday. The Taylor County District Attorney’s Office says McCarter halted court proceedings while witness testimony was underway and gave his plea. […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Noaa
BigCountryHomepage

H-E-B issues recall on ‘Two Bite Brownies’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B announced on Friday that they are issuing a recall for certain H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies products. The recall is for H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (12-ounce) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. The recall was issued due to “potential metal fragments” in the products, a […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
BigCountryHomepage

RVCC holds vigil for Crime Victim Awareness Week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Year round, the professionals at Abilene’s Regional Victim Crisis Center (RVCC) helps survivors of violent crime process their trauma, navigate legal ventures, and lead fulfilling lives free of guilt and shame. That mission was brought into focus at Everman Park on Thursday, as the RVCC, Abilene Police Victim Services department, and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Former juror who convicted Melissa Lucio speaks out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Melissa Lucio was scheduled to be executed on April 27, after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Years after Lucio’s conviction some jurors are now coming forward claiming they got it wrong. ValleyCentral spoke with one of those jurors who says he would not have voted to convict Lucio […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy