Bethel Park, PA

Trib 10: New team takes over top spot in baseball power rankings

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Ryan Gallagher watches his RBI base hit against Quaker Valley on April 8.

For the first time this spring, there has been a changing of the guard at the top of the baseball mountain.

After losing twice to Peters Township last week, Bethel Park is no longer No. 1 in the Trib 10 rankings.

Taking over as the top-ranked baseball team is Montour, fresh off its section sweep of Beaver that bounced the Bobcats from the power rankings.

Butler and Laurel join Beaver on the outside looking in this week.

On the softball side of the power equator, only one team dropped out as defending 5A champion North Hills replaced Fox Chapel after beating the Foxes last week.

The top-ranked team continues to be undefeated Beaver.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Wednesday. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Montour Spartans (13-1) (4)

2. Peters Township Indians (12-1) (3)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (9-2) (1)

4. West Allegheny Indians (10-2) (2)

5. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (9-6) (NR)

6. Shaler Titans (10-4) (10)

7. Serra Catholic Eagles (13-0) (8)

8. Latrobe Wildcats (10-3) (NR)

9. North Allegheny Tigers (7-4) (5)

10. Hampton Talbots (8-3) (NR)

Out: Butler Golden Tornado, Beaver Bobcats, Laurel Spartans

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (8-0) (1)

2. Hempfield Spartans (8-0) (3)

3. Penn-Trafford Warriors (11-1) (8)

4. North Hills Indians (9-1) (NR)

5. Armstrong River Hawks (8-2) (2)

6. Pine-Richland Rams (8-2) (4)

7. Franklin Regional Panthers (12-2) (6)

8. Montour Spartans (6-2) (7)

9. Frazier Commodores (8-0) (9)

10. Laurel Spartans (8-1) (10)

Out: Fox Chapel Foxes

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Penguins sign 2020 5th-round pick Raivis Ansons to entry-level pro contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed 2020 fifth-round pick Raivis Ansons to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Monday. The 20-year-old Ansons this week will embark on the QMJHL playoffs for the major-junior Saint John Sea Dogs. Ansons, a leftty-shooting forward, had career-highs in goals (18), assists (42), points (60) and plus-minus (plus-29) over 56 games in his third junior season. Ansons, 20, is from Riga, Latvia — the same town as veteran Penguins center Teddy Blueger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg’s Anna Cibik, Plum’s Silvio Ionadi

Report card: Leechburg junior pitcher Anna Cibik capped a busy week by throwing a pair of one-hitters Friday in a doubleheader sweep over Ellis School. The Blue Devils won 15-0 and 12-1. On Monday, she threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Springdale. Tuesday, she tossed a no-hitter and had eight strikeouts in an 18-0 victory over Riverview. Leechburg is 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Section 3-A.
LEECHBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
