Plot to kidnap 'Baby Brandon' in San Jose was 'premeditated': Police

 3 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- One of the suspects accused of kidnapping 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar is reportedly close friends with the boy’s family, and police believe the plot to take the little boy was planned in advance.

San Jose Police Department officers responded to a call on the 1000 block of Elm Street on April 24 at 1 p.m. regarding a missing infant. According to the statement, Brandon’s grandmother went to unload groceries from her car, and when she came back inside, the little boy was gone. Surveillance video reportedly showed suspect Jose Portillo entering the home and walking away with Brandon in a carrier.

One of the other suspects, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, reportedly drove Brandon’s grandmother and the little boy to run errands. Ramirez became a person of interest and then upgraded to a suspect because her "statement changed several times during the interview process."

Ramirez and another suspect, Baldomeo Sandoval, were both arrested. On April 26, San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit executed a search warrant of Portillo’s residence and located Brandon. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation. He was eventually reunited with his mother as well as the witness who called police and helped them locate Portillo, KNTV-TV reports.

Sandoval was released from jail without charges, KNTV says. Portillo and Ramirez, however, are both being held without bail.

According to KNTV, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said, "It’s a clear indication that this was pre-planned. Premeditated. They had a plan. They executed that day."

Brandon’s mother, Jessica Ayala, told KNTV Ramirez and Sandoval are married and that Ramirez was often at Ayala’s house during her pregnancy.

San Jose Police said the suspects are charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion.

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

