New details released in state's report of Cochran Motor Speedway crash

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 1141 hours, Idaho State Police responded to a report of a disabled tour bus on the 4th Street On-Ramp to westbound Interstate 90. Upon arrival, several of the occupants of the bus were standing or sitting alongside the roadway. During the motorist assist, observations of possible drug use were observed with some of the occupants, and it was discovered some occupants possessed controlled substances or paraphernalia, which was seized. Troopers discovered three of the occupants had felony warrants for their arrest from around the United States. Due to the nature of the warrants, several assist units were requested to respond to the scene for the safety of the occupants, public and Trooper?s. The warrants were confirmed, however determined to be non-extraditable from Idaho. All the occupants were released, and no arrests were made, but charges are pending. A second bus arrived at the scene. Troopers assisted the occupants transition to the second bus and the occupants continued to their destinations. The initial bus was later towed away from the scene.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO