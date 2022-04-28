ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New BARD Additions: April 2022

By Katie Rodda
loc.gov
 2 days ago

Welcome to the April roundup of the Music Section’s BARD additions. This month we added piano and organ music, along with choral and vocal works, to our digitized braille collection. The audio collection continues to grow with new instructional titles from Bill Brown for piano and guitar, as well as music...

blogs.loc.gov



NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

How Music Can Impact Our Photography

There are sometimes surprising overlaps between photography and music. The more we learn about music, the more we can understand how that knowledge can improve our photography. At the same time as Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Paganini, and Schubert were at the height of their musical powers, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce...
PHOTOGRAPHY
NPR

Albert Ayler made sublime music. The world was not ready

A tenor saxophone hops over an interval like it's a turnstile. And for a moment, the energy alight from two hours of hard-blown, soul-cleansing music seems on the edge of redoubling its power. But fingers fly over piano keys to settle on floating blocks of sound — restless, yet slow, like a train chugging up a hill. The saxophone responds in kind, not so much dancing or dragging around the melody, but reshaping its purpose: resilient, beautiful, final. "Music is the healing force of the universe," a voice intones with deep vibrato, as sax, piano, upright bass and skittering drums undulate, seemingly in perfect waveform with the vibration. The stately theme, one that's been echoed by several musicians over many decades, exalts not its creators but creation.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 1st at 6:00 p.m.

Well, the Sixth Symphony is about as mellow as he allows himself to become in public. He was an angry and unhappy man — with much to be angry and unhappy about — but he took joy in the simple pleasure of getting out of the city to spend time in the forest, and he shares that joy with us in this symphony, known as the Pastorale, our featured work this Sunday.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Six Visual Artists Win This Year’s Coveted Rome Prize, Including Tony Cokes and Elle Pérez

Click here to read the full article. The American Academy in Rome announced the winners of 2022–23 Rome Prize and Italian Fellowships today. The visual artists awarded this year are Tony Cokes, Todd Gray, Ester Partegàs, Elle Pérez, Ioana M. Uricaru, and Bradford M. Young. The visual arts prize for an Italian fellow, the Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts, was awarded to Alice Visentin. The prestigious Rome Prize is awarded to about 30 American scholars and artists every year, ranging from Medievalists to landscape architects. Each winner receives lodging, meals, a studio and a stipend. Previously selected...
VISUAL ART
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson's one-in-a-million voice still soars on her best solo album yet

There are plenty of rock singers still going in their seventies, but only a few who can still hit the notes as they did in their youth. Among that rare breed are Sammy Hagar, now 74, who sounded great on his 2021 tour with The Circle; Klaus Meine, 73, who rolls back the years on the new Scorpions album Rock Believer; and Ann Wilson, a mere 71, whose voice still has all the power and beauty that lit up every classic Heart song in the 70s and 80s, from hard rock ball-breaker Barracuda to supreme power ballad Alone.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Keith Emerson's grandson play the first piece of music he ever wrote

You can watch a brand new video below of Ethan Emerson, the grandson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer legend Keith Emerson, playing Quatermass Boogie Woogie, the very first piece of music Keith wrote in 1956, aged just 12-years old. He's also playing it on Keith's old Steinway piano. The video...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Derek Sherinian teams up with Steve Stevens for the The Vortex

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has released a brand new visualiser video for his track The Vortex, which features some fine guitar work from Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. It's taken from Sherinian's upcoming solo album Vortex, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 1. As...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
MUSIC
PWLiving

Unveiling the 2022-23 Season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Center 2022-2023 season has just been revealed! Discover the new season now, including exciting performances by Norm Lewis, Aida Cuevas, L.A. Theatre Works, Mark Morris Dance Group, and Jazz at Lincoln Center, among many others. Subscriptions are available now for Friends of the Hylton Center and go on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

