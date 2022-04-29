ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office swears in K-9 Kora for therapy, emotional support role

By WLOS Staff
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nnvv9_0fNNi44300

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a new K-9 officer who will take on a special role.

K-9 Kora is a labradoodle.

Instead of helping solve crimes and sniff out drugs, Kora will be a therapy and emotional support dog brought into situations where anyone from sheriff's office staff to crime victims might need comforting.

"We will continue to use her for the community, and our agency -- support when our officers or employees at the sheriff's office are having rough days. We will also use her for victims of crimes --people that have been involved in traumatic incidents," said Debbie LeCroy, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office master detective.

Kora is also sometimes used at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

She attends many community events and visits schools.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate sheriff’s office brings back ‘saturated patrolling’

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has used saturated patrolling in the past, and they said they are making it a priority again. During a saturated patrol, a large number of officers will go to, what they call, a crime hot spot. It’s a strategic way to increase law enforcement visibility “A lot […]
ANDERSON, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
truecrimedaily

Pet duck reportedly leads investigators to missing grandmother’s remains under trailer

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A husband and wife face murder charges after a missing elderly woman’s remains were located under a trailer thanks to a pet duck. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced April 21 that Mark Alan Barnes and Angela Wamsley were charged with first-degree murder for her grandmother Nellie Sullivan’s death. Sullivan’s body was found in Candler, N.C., the week prior.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Support#Crime#Drugs#Wlos
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy