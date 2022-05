Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The concept of spring cleaning is not a new one: with the warmer weather comes a seemingly universal urge to spruce nearly every aspect of your life. This generally refers to tidying a home or rejuvenating a wardrobe, but the idea of starting fresh with your habits can extend to nutrition, as well. It’s easy to fall into familiar patterns throughout the winter, opting for warm and cozy food to distract from the chill—but the arrival of spring is a great time to freshen things up.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO