ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Coronavirus: Ohio man accused of punching hospital worker during nasal swab test

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10U1AU_0fNNcxjJ00

WARREN, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of punching a hospital staff member while resisting a COVID-19 nasal swab test, authorities said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jonathan Michael Williams, 28, of Warren, WFMJ-TV reported.

According to a police report, Williams had been ordered by another police agency to undergo an evaluation at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren on Monday.

When a 62-year-old hospital staff member attempted to administer a COVID-19 nasal swab test, Williams allegedly resisted, WFMJ reported.

When the staff member told Williams she would call security personnel to strap him to a gurney, the man allegedly punched the woman in the head, according to the television station.

Williams was charged with felonious assault on Wednesday.

According to Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Williams has been arrested three times since April 2020 on domestic violence charges.

On July 30, 2021, Williams was sentenced to five years of community service and probation, according to Trumbull County online court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Domestic Violence#Michael Williams#Swab#Wfmj Tv#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice […]
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy