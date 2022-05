He might have fallen a bit further than the NFL Draft pundits had projected him, but New Haven’s Travis Jones said he never worried about where he was picked. “Nah, I never concerned myself with that,” the former Wilbur Cross and University of Connecticut defensive lineman said via video conference from his New Haven home Friday night after the Baltimore Ravens chose him with the 12th pick in the third round and 76th overall.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO