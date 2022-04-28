ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

WATCH: Marcos Alonso volley opens the scoring for Chelsea against Manchester United, 1-0!

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an entire first half of Chelsea dominating United at Old Trafford, the...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Mahrez, Dybala, Bellingham, Loftus-Cheek

Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, 28, in their search for a striker. The Belgium centre-forward is believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, were thwarted. (Marca) Manchester City may consider the sale of 31-year-old Algeria forward Riyad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Kai Havertz
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: Opposition Analysis | Facing the Consequences

The end of the season is approaching with alarming rapidity and come Sunday, Everton will be left with just three weeks to try to secure their status as a Premier League club; an astonishing thing to absorb for Blues fans unfamiliar with similarly bleak situations in the 1990s. One by one - with the exception of the cut-adrift Watford and Norwich City - the Blues have seen their relegation rivals turn their form around: first Brentford, then Leeds United and finally Burnley. The former are now safe on 40 points, the latter two still enmeshed in the battle, but Frank Lampard’s Blues need to find some consistency in the six games that remain for them if they are to survive. First up is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, so let’s take a look at what challenge they present.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Volley#United At Old Trafford
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Everton: Pulisic to start!

Chelsea travel up north to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton (still sounds weird) in search of three important points that would all but secure a top four finish. Everton have had a terrible season and despite Lampard coming in, not much has changed for them. Then again, our record at Goodison Park is equally bad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick: Man United Were Lucky to Get Draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his side were lucky to draw against Chelsea on Thursday night. The Blues had a handful of chances but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to Marcos Alonso's opener to see Man United steal a point at Old Trafford. Speaking after the match, via...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SB Nation

Everton in the Relegation Zone | How Did It Get to This?

Sunday’s Merseyside derby match at Anfield was all-important for both teams, but for wildly divergent reasons. Liverpool, chasing Manchester City in a razor tight Premier League title race, could not afford to drop any points in pursuit of an imperious rival. For Everton, the stakes were somewhat humbler, but even more vital, as the threat of relegation from England's top flight looms large, ominously, oppressively so. Entering the game, the Blues had dropped into the bottom three for the first time in what has been an unexpectedly dreadful season, after Burley had secured a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Birmingham City WFC 0-1 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction

With Arsenal finding no obstacles in beating Aston Villa, who were at the end of a 7-0 thrashing by the Gunners, Women’s Super League’s fate remained in Chelsea’s hands. A win at relegation-threatened Birmingham City’s stadium was a must, and the Blues would come quite close to the opening goal twice in under six minutes.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City Preview: The Danger Zone

The last two weeks have been terrible for Tottenham Hotspur, full of two lifeless performances while rival Arsenal has charged back into fourth place. With the North London Derby rapidly approaching, Spurs still control their own destiny, but the squad can really not afford any more duds over the final five matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich City

There are times when dull is something a little more than the some of its parts. The Triscuit is a good example — it’s bone dry and arguably dangerous to eat without a drink handy, but it’s also surprisingly good. That’s how the Leicester City match felt last week. After four weeks of loses, we have a 0-0 draw, and a remarkably dull one at that — it was glorious. Moving on to this week, we have a Dean Smith lead Norwich City coming to town. Smith should receive a warm welcome from the Villa faithful, he deserves as much. The Canaries he leads into action, on the other hand, are less praise-worthy, but still capable of pulling off a win. Among the last three matches, they’ve bested fellow relegation candidate Burnley 2-0 at home, lost at Manchester United 3-2, and lost at home to Newcastle United 3-0. Players to watch for include midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, left midfielder and former Villa target Milot Rashica, forward Teemu Pukki, and defensive midfielder Mathias Normann.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Has Manchester City Defender’s Season Come to a Premature End?

Kyle Walker has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United and Wednesday crucial Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. Walker was forced off the pitch during City’s brutal encounter with Atletico Madrid as the blues were kicked off the park during their 0-0 draw in Spain. Walker has since missed the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley, as well as the two home league wins over Brighton and Watford and the first leg against Real.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. West Ham: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

What a difference a week makes. Arsenal went from losing control of 4th place and facing a difficult schedule to back in the lead position with a match coming up against a side still stretched by European football. 538 now has the Gunners’ odds of ending the season in 4th place at 67% and clear favorites to win four of their five remaining matches. In Mikel Arteta’s comments on Friday it sounds as though both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available this weekend, while Thomas Partey’s return won’t be this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Leeds United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a red hot Leeds United. The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final matches. Time and Date: Saturday, 30 April 2022 Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR:...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy