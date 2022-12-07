ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s Battle Over Son Hudson: Everything We Know About Ant’s Custody Claim, Christina’s Response

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Not holding back. Ant Anstead is unhappy with his and Christina Hall 's (née Haack) custody agreement over their 2-year-old son Hudson.

The Wheeler Dealers host , 43, filed a petition seeking full custody of their toddler with an Orange County, California, court on April 28, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

Anstead, who was married to Hall for two years before their September 2020 split, previously agreed to joint custody of Hudson, but has since changed his mind. (The exes welcomed their son in September 2019, after walking down the aisle nearly one year prior .)

The British TV personality — who also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Storey — called out Haack for her alleged poor parenting in the April filing.

He claimed that the Flip or Flop alum, who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa , hasn’t been creating the safest environment for Hudson since their breakup.

In fact, Anstead alleged that in January, Hall returned Hudson to him without disclosing that the child had tested positive for COVID-19.

"At the time, my partner [ Renée Zellweger ] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” he stated in the April court documents obtained by TMZ .

Anstead proceeded to call into question Hall's ability to safely parent Hudson, referencing her past use of the hallucinogenic Bufo Alvarius toad venom as an example of her being unfit to care for the little one.

The Wellness Remodel coauthor previously revealed via Instagram in July 2021 that she “smoked a Bufo toad” while on her journey of self-discovery. It "basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins,” she said of the experience.

Anstead’s filing for sole custody comes days after the Christina: Stronger by Design star revealed that she and new husband Joshua Hall had moved from Dana Point to Newport Beach, California , as a family. Us confirmed in early April that Christina and Joshua had recently tied the knot after getting engaged in September 2021.

After news broke of Anstead’s custody petition , Christina told Us in a statement on April 28 that she is “deeply” saddened by his course of action in the matter. “I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart,” she noted.

Scroll down to see what we know so far about Anstead and Christina's custody battle:

