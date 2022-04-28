ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

TCSO: Gun Fired at Tulsa Dream Center, No One Hit, Two in Custody

By David Prock
 2 days ago
Two teenage boys are in custody after Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a gun went off at the Tulsa Dream Center Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said thankfully no one was shot, and everyone is expected to be OK. The Tulsa Dream Center is closed for the rest of the day, with no after-school programs, while the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office investigates what happened.

Deputies said they learned two teenage boys, who were in their GED class, stepped out to either a hallway or the bathroom when a gun went off. Tulsa Dream Center Executive Director Pastor Tim Newton said the students got into a fistfight.

Deputies said no one was shot when the gun went off, but one of the boys was hurt from the fight and treated in the ambulance at the scene. Casey Roebuck with the sheriff's office said there will be a criminal investigation because a juvenile had a gun.

She said the 911 call about shots being fired at the Dream Center, prompted a large response.

“Thankfully we got here, figured out what was going on. It’s not as dramatic as it seemed. But we’re thankful that when something like this happens, so many units initially respond so that they can lend their help if they need to,” Roebuck said.

Newton said any medical appointments scheduled for tonight at the Dream Center will be rescheduled for Friday morning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#The Tulsa Dream Center#Ged
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
