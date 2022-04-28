ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

TCL in Your Town: The Hen & The Hog

twincitieslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll week we’ve been highlighting businesses in the St. Michael and Albertville area for...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

Nordic Waffles has announced it will be closing its location at Rosedale Center's food hall. The Shakopee-based company, which makes heart-shaped, Scandinavian-style flavored waffles, confirmed that its kiosk at the Potluck Food Hall will close on Wednesday. Nordic Waffles says the reason behind the closure is because its strongest growth...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albertville, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
Saint Michael, MN
Saint Michael, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Albertville, MN
Government
Saint Michael, MN
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
MIX 108

Marijuana-Themed Sub Shop Opening in Minnesota

We just got the news about a new cannabis bar opening in Superior soon, now the news that a popular marijuana-themed sub shop is opening its first location in Minnesota. There were rumors that this chain of toasted sub shops had planned on opening up shops as long ago as 2015, that's when the State of Minnesota approved a franchisor license, but fast forward 7 years and it's confirmed by Business Journal that Cheba Hut is opening its first shop in Minnesota this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hen#Best New Restaurant#Brunch#Food Drink#The Hen The Hog#Covid#The Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Mexican Restaurant Sued For Trademark Infringement

A Mexican restaurant in St. Cloud has been sued by Taco John's for trademark infringement, according to FOX 9. Taco Chon, which also has a location in Burnsville, was issued a cease-and-desist order on February 1st, 2022. The St. Cloud location opened in mid-December 2021 in the Division Place shopping...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE

Mulch versus rocks, what is best for your yard?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are things to consider when choosing ground covering for your yard. Laura and Bobby discuss the pros and cons of mulch versus rocks. Can harbor weed seeds and jumping worms if you buy low quality. Rocks. Pros. One time purchase. Big variety of looks,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy