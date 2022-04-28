Three teens shot in Fresh Meadows

Three teens were shot walking on 188th Street near 64th Avenue at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The three victims — a 14-year-old girl and two 18-year-old males — were walking in a group of 10 to 12 other teenagers, Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan of the 107th Precinct estimated, when the...
A man was taken into custody in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, the New York City mother whose body was found early Saturday morning in a blood-soaked duffel bag on the side of the road in a park. Police tell PEOPLE that David Bonola, 44, of Queens, was...
A New York City schoolteacher is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly choking a 12-year-old student, police said Friday. Chester Hingle, 45, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested Thursday. According to the NYPD, the incident happened at I.S. 217...
NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in the head on the Upper West Side Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 12:17 p.m. on West 102nd Street. Ronald Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:31 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim and the […]
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A delivery driver died after he was shot in Queens Saturday night, police said. Zhiwen Yan, 45, was driving by on his scooter in the vicinity of 108th Street and 67th Drive to deliver food when the suspect fired shots in the area, hitting the victim in the chest, according […]
An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11.
Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.
The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
A student, 15, at the prestigious Latin School of Chicago was “tormented on a regular basis” by students until he died by suicide in January, a lawsuit filed Monday alleges, according to the Chicago Tribune. The suit is filed by the teen’s parents, Robert and Rosellene Bronstein, accusing...
A 6-month-old boy was badly hurt but is expected to survive after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn, then woke up the infant's father to tell him what she had done, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about the incident at a multi-family home on...
Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
