Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Julie Ward has joined the firm as an attorney specializing in employment and labor law and litigation. “Our employment and labor law practice continues to grow and we are excited to add Julie to our team. Her private practice and corporate counsel experience will be a tremendous benefit to our team and our clients,” said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO