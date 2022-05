A bill moving through Tennessee state legislature that would make drunk drivers pay child support if they cause a crash that kills a parent is getting national attention. According to the USA Today, a bill called 'Bentley's Law' has passed the Tennessee House and State Senate in honor of a mother in Missouri whose son, his fiancée, and their 4-month child were killed by a drunk motorist in April of 2021. This tragic event left two children orphaned, one a 5-year-old and one a 3-year-old.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO