Wellesley environmental news: MassBay installs EV charging stations; RDF releases an app; EV test drive event set for May; Earth Day spreading out in Natick; MLP on the rise
Our roundup of recent environmental news in Wellesley:. MassBay Community College has installed three electric vehicle charging stations thanks in part to a $50,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Two of the three charging stations are located in the faculty and staff parking lots near MassBay’s...theswellesleyreport.com
Comments / 0