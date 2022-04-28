ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Doc Rivers on the verge of blowing another 3-1 lead I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Chris Broussard joins The Herd to share his thoughts on the 2022...

www.foxsports.com

Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gets Testy With Joel Embiid After Sixers Eliminate The Raptors

Drake has always been a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he takes his team very seriously. Throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs, Drake has been at all of the Raptors' home games. Of course, things did not start out well for the Raptors as they went down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. This led to some trash talk between him and Joel Embiid, who has been killing it for the Sixers squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Sixers Make A Decision On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a decision on Joel Embiid for the start of the second round of the playoffs. Embiid is reportedly dealing with a thumb injury and an orbital fracture. He will miss at least Game 1 and Game 2 of the second round. "Joel Embiid won't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ X-Factor for 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Heat, and it’s not Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers officially have a date set with the high-flying Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting on Monday. This should be an absolutely terrific series considering the type of superstars on both teams. The Sixers thankfully escaped a 3-0 collapse in the first round against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a massive 132-97 win in Game 6 as Joel Embiid took over and did his thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler Laments That Heat Will Face Sixers Without Joel Embiid: "We Want To Go Up Against Them At Full Strength And Prove That We Can Hang With Anybody And We Can Beat Anybody."

The Philadelphia 76ers received terrible news on Friday night, as it was announced that Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering a right orbital fracture and mild concussion during Game 6 of the Sixers-Raptors first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. This obviously didn't sit well with Sixers Nation, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Leaves No Doubt Danny Green Will Start for Sixers vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers faced an uncommon issue in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Since they drew a first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers had no choice but to have a part-time player on board. Sixers' third-year wing Matisse Thybulle admitted he wasn't fully vaccinated at...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers took big gamble ahead of Game 6 against Raptors

Doc Rivers definitely tempted fate before his team's series-clinching victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Rivers' Philadelphia 76ers put away the Raptors with a convincing 132-97 win in Game 6 of their first-round series. After the game, Rivers admitted that he took a serious gamble beforehand. Rivers said that he watched two hours of game film on the Miami Heat, the 76ers' now-official second-round opponent, even if the 76ers still needed to defeat Toronto at the time. Rivers claimed that he normally never did that but reasoned that there was going to be a quick turnaround if they won Game 6 against the Raptors, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Timetable for Joel Embiid’s return revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat. Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star will not travel to Miami with the Sixers for Game 1 and 2. There is "optimism" he could play when the series returns to Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers defends himself over Joel Embiid injury blunder

For a guy whose playing career ended over two-and-a-half decades ago, Doc Rivers sure is having to play a lot of defense this postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers coach defended himself on Saturday over the injury suffered by star player Joel Embiid. The 76ers were up 29 points with under four minutes to go in Thursday's series-clinching victory over Toronto when Embiid got hurt (video here). That begged the question of why Embiid and the rest of the 76ers' starters were even in the game at that point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Paul Reed Earns Praise From Doc Rivers for Showing vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers' second-year forward/center Paul Reed had a difficult time cracking the rotation during the 2021-2022 regular season. Even when the Sixers were unsure of the minutes behind Joel Embiid following the blockbuster trade that sent Andre Drummond packing, Reed didn't get the nod to play much. It wasn't until...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

A great opportunity awaits for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Not only will he be taking on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but he will likely be matched up with the best player on the Miami Heat. Harris and Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who were once teammates...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Remains Unsure About Joel Embiid's Injury Timeline

A torn ligament in the thumb wasn't enough to keep Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid off the floor in the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors. Following a tight overtime win in Game 3, Embiid revealed he was dealing with hand pain. An MRI confirmed that a surgical procedure was necessary, but it could wait until the season was over.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Healthy Warriors ready for semifinals vs. young Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons, and both finally are as healthy as they've been since reaching five straight. That remarkable run started when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ game plan amid Joel Embiid absence

The Philadelphia 76ers surpassed the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Now, they're set to take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, the Sixers are extremely shorthanded for at least their first two road games. Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 and is out indefinitely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

