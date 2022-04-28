ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin basketball releases its 2021-22 Game of the Year

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
After several weeks of voting, Wisconsin basketball has finally released the winner of the 2021-22 Game of the Year. The winning nominee that was announced on Twitter, was Wisconsin’s victory at home over the Purdue Boilermakers to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Just ahead of the road victory over the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena, this performance was definitely the Game of the Year for Wisconsin. It was a close game between the two sides but was won by the Badgers with a clutch bank-shot three-pointer from point guard Chucky Hepburn. In addition, three of the Wisconsin starting five finished with over 15 points.

This game was outstanding to watch at home, and also was one of the best atmospheres that Kohl Center has seen in years. Make sure to watch the 2021-22 Game of the Year highlight video to relive the outstanding performance.

