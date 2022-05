Officials at Kern Valley State Prison are investigating the death of inmate Alfredo Valenzuela, who was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday April 30. At approximately 2:05 a.m., officers discovered Valenzuela unresponsive in the cell he shared with Noe Herrera, 36. Authorities are investigating this case as a homicide.An emergency medical alert was immediately issued, and staff quickly responded and attempted life-saving measures. Valenzuela was pronounced deceased at 2:30 a.m. His next-of-kin has been notified. The official cause for Valenzuela's death has not been announced.Valenzuela murdered Charles "Clark'' Shaum, 78, and his wife Bernice Shaum, 70, on either the night of...

