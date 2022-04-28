Destination Oregon: Revitalizing Burns
Over in Harney County, the local business...centraloregondaily.com
Over in Harney County, the local business...centraloregondaily.com
Burns used to be the richest city in Oregon before the federal government got its hands in the pie. Now, if you don’t work for the government you’re scraping by trying to be a farmer. The wildlife refuge used to belong to 20 different farming families before the BLM forced them To sell their land for pennies on the dollar by way of drought or flooding. 1,000,000 acres now belong to the birds and frogs.
Comments / 1