Well, the wait is over for Gina Brown of Salado, and it looks like a record has been broken. Her blue-ribbon hailstone is the largest one ever found in Central Texas. The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety scanned the massive hailstone Brown found in her yard on Tuesday, April 12th following the severe storms that blew through the area. The maximum diameter of the ice chunk measured 5.67 inches and had a weight of over 14 ounces, according to KWTX.

SALADO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO