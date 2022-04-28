Roseville Dignitaries Celebrate Grand Opening of Sonrisa Senior Living

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Downtown Sacramento is bringing back its weekly seasonal Certified Farmers’ Market along Capitol Mall beginning Wednesday, May 4. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market features at least 25 vendors every Wednesday through Sept. 28, at 6th Street & Capitol Mall. Visitors can enjoy fresh produce, flower bouquets and “Al Fresco” hot lunch options from popular local food vendors with food made from locally sourced goods. This includes food trucks, popular restaurants and rotating food vendors over the next 22 weeks.

