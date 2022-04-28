ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Thomas Davis slated to announce Panthers' 2022 2nd-round pick

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZaq7_0fNMTq9i00

Some Carolina Panthers fans might be hoping their team lands a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft so that the roster may be better addressed. And maybe some are now just hoping they do it for an old friend.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, franchise legend Thomas Davis is slated amongst the draft’s presenters for Rounds 2 and 3 of the three-day event. The former defender is no stranger to the podium either, as he’s already announced the organization’s picks of linebacker Shaq Thompson in 2015 and running back Christian McCaffrey in 2017.

The problem with this, of course, is that the Panthers are currently not in possession of a second-round pick. For Davis to make yet another trip to the draft microphone, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule would have to swing a deal to nab themselves the capital.

Davis himself was drafted by Carolina with 2005’s 14th overall pick out of the University of Georgia. So if he doesn’t get to hit the spotlight himself, at least he’ll be watching a number of his fellow Bulldogs take the stage this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike Florio Thinks 1 NFL Team Needs To Trade For Baker Mayfield “Now”

With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, the Carolina Panthers still don’t have a new quarterback option. The franchise, which is currently set to enter the 2022 season with Sam Darnold as its starting quarterback, could take one of two paths toward a new signal caller: either select a rookie prospect in the later rounds of the draft, or go after a veteran quarterback option.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Picked The Wrong Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted their quarterback of the future (or present) last night by taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback to leave them. On Friday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky asserted that while the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield “Could” Be Traded Tonight

Could a trade centered around Baker Mayfield come to fruition fairly soon? According to Kimberley A. Martin, the Carolina Panthers’ pursuit of Mayfield is heating up. “In NFL QB news: The Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield continues to heat up … The Browns quarterback *COULD* end up in CAR by tonight or this weekend,” Martin tweeted on Friday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Fox 46 Charlotte

Draft Day 3: All Panthers’ picks rounds 4 through 7

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The final day of the NFL Draft is live. Day Three consists of rounds 4-7 as the pinnacle event of the NFL offseason comes to a close in Sin City. On Day One, the Panthers selected Charlotte-area native Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick. On […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn#The University Of Georgia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders trade with Panthers, add 2 5th-round selections

The Washington Commanders entered day three of the 2022 NFL draft with five selections: two in the fourth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh round. The Commanders used the No. 113 overall selection on Louisiana safety Percy Butler and were set to select again at No. 120. However, instead of making the pick, Washington traded out of the fourth round, sending the No. 120 selection to Ron Rivera’s old team — the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Joe Thomas Has Suggestion For A Mayfield Trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s name came up quite often in the 2022 NFL Draft. Though his draft day was four years removed from this weekend’s festivities, many thought the Browns may trade him during the draft for additional picks. Once again, the operating theories on Mayfield’s future...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT lists Michigan State football in top four, schedules official visit

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has started his month of May with a bang, securing an official visit and being listed in the top four for Shamurad Umarov, a 4-star offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia. Along with releasing his top four, Umarov also revealed the dates of the four official visits he will be taking over the summer.
ALPHARETTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy