ST. LOUIS — It was a busy Friday night for downtown St. Louis. Two major sporting events and a block party had some people excited about the city coming alive once again. “I would say we’ve been waiting on it. This is what everybody’s been waiting on, to be able to get outside again and actually enjoy the community, enjoy the people around it. So it’s a pleasant surprise for Friday,” said resident Jason Qualls.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO