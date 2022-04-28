ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

jonetta rose barras: Mayor Muriel Bowser fights to lead — for a third time

By jonetta rose barras
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s difficult to imagine any mayor’s second term like the one with which Muriel Bowser has grappled. It began in 2019, filled with promise. One year later, it felt like Pandora was once again among us, unleashing all sorts of hellish things and experiences. “We were hit...

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Upcoming Open Streets Event in Ward 8

Open Streets Event in Ward 8 on Saturday, May 21 Will Kick Off a Series of Citywide Open Streets Events. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Saturday, May 21, the District will host an Open Streets event on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE in Ward 8, the first of a series of Open Streets events that will cover all eight wards. On Saturday, June 4, the District will host a second event along 7th Street NW in Wards 2 and 6.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Recipients for Building Blocks DC Grants

Funding to Support Programs and Services that Help Prevent Gun Violence. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) Director Linda Harllee Harper announced nearly $590,000 in grants awarded to nonprofit organizations as part of the Building Blocks DC (BBDC) grants program. This funding will support the Bowser Administration’s efforts to prevent gun violence through innovative programming and activities that feature skill-building, family connectivity and empowerment, multidisciplinary arts activities, and community engagement.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Releases Racial Equity Review of Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the City Administrator. Report Highlights Unprecedented Investments to Create a More Equitable DC. (WASHINGTON,DC) –  Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District’s Chief Equity Officer Dr. Amber Hewitt released the Office of Racial Equity (ORE) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Process Summary, which detailed unprecedented investments that support advancing racial equity in Washington, DC. ORE staff played an active role in the FY 2023 budget review process by working closely with the Office of Budget and Performance Management (OBPM) to review agencies’ budgets to consider impacts specifically on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, and to identify programs and services that have the greatest capacity to move the needle on closing racial equity gaps. Additionally, ORE staff created a Racial Equity Budget Tool (REBT) for District agencies to identify and develop budget proposals that advance racial equity and answer questions that assess how their budgets might benefit or negatively impact communities based on race.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
