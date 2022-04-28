jonetta rose barras: Mayor Muriel Bowser fights to lead — for a third time

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy may have ridden the last hellish week as best as he could have hoped. First, he got called out by his colleagues for slamming then-President Donald Trump’s role in inflaming the Jan. 6 riot in a phone call made days after the attack, which was published by New York Times reporters. He then suggested some members of his conference shouldn’t be allowed on social media platforms. And on yet another recording revealed by the New York Times , he suggested some of his own nominal allies in the Republican Party had used rhetoric that may have endangered people on Jan. 6.

