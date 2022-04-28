ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday

By WBRC Staff
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney were in court Thursday morning. Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown face capital murder and kidnapping charges. Both defendants waived their rights to...

www.wtok.com

