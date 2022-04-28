ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

5K Walk for Mental Health Awareness

PWLiving
PWLiving
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince William County wants to educate, advocate and dispel myths and stigma around mental illness. Take out your running or walking shoes and head to...

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
KIDS
Shape Magazine

How to Deal with Loneliness, According to Mental Health Experts

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
The Conversation U.S.

Psychologists are starting to talk publicly about their own mental illnesses – and patients can benefit

From sports and entertainment celebrities like Simone Biles, Ariana Grande and Ryan Reynolds to everyday social media users on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, more people are talking publicly about mental health. Yet both students and professionals across fields have long been advised that talking openly about their own mental health experiences risks negative judgments from co-workers and supervisors, which can potentially damage their careers. Ironically, even professionals in mental health fields are advised to conceal their own experiences with mental illness. This culture of silence is counter to what psychologists know to be true about battling stigma: that talking openly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is schizophreniform disorder?

Schizophreniform disorder is a schizophrenia-like illness that lasts 6 months or less. It can cause symptoms of psychosis, such as delusions, hallucinations, and chaotic behavior. Schizophreniform disorder is similar to brief psychotic disorder. However, whereas a person with brief psychotic disorder may have symptoms for a few days or weeks,...
MENTAL HEALTH
SHAPE

What High-Functioning Depression Looks Like and How to Get Help

While high-functioning depression is often milder (and more sustained) than clinical depression, it can in fact be just as painful. The most significant difference between the two? How they look from the outside, with "high-functioning" individuals being better able to get on with daily tasks and often putting on a happy face for their friends, family, and coworkers.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why do teens engage in self-harm? Clinical psychologists explain how to help teens reduce their emotional distress

Emotions are tricky things. They allow for humans to fall in love, wage war and, as it turns out, engage in self-harm. It is hard to imagine an era in which young adults were more distressed than today. Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that more than 40% of high school students reported they felt persistently sad or hopeless over the past year. In the same survey, about 20% reported that they seriously considered suicide. Worldwide, approximately 17% of youths ages 12-18 intentionally injure themselves each year. By all accounts, young people are experiencing a seemingly unprecedented level...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
UPI News

Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children

Witnessing violence between your parents is traumatic when it happens, but a new study finds that trauma can raise your risk of depression and other mental health problems. The study included more than 17,700 Canadian adults who took part in a national survey on mental health. Of those respondents, 326 said they witnessed parental domestic violence more than 10 times before age 16, which was defined as chronic.
KIDS
CBS Miami

Doctors: Children’s Mental Health Is Something Parents Need To Discuss With Their Kids

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off this weekend, and between the pandemic and the challenges of school and life, there is a mental health crisis among children in the U.S. Doctors said it is something parents need to discuss with their kids. A survey from Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves program shows most parents (93%) know it’s important to talk to children about mental health. But more than half (59%) need help knowing how to start the conversation. Pediatric psychologist Dr. Ariana Hoet directs On Our Sleeves. Its mission is to break the stigma and provide resources for families. This month, they’re launching...
KIDS
PWLiving

Become A Home-Delivered Meals Driver

Provided by Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret A. Franklin’s Office. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver noontime meals to homebound older adults Monday through Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon. The Prince William Area Agency on Aging is in need of more volunteers to support this important program. The agency wants to deliver meals five days a week, as they did prior to March 2020. Currently, they can deliver just one day a week because they need more volunteers to support the program.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Help make a difference in the life of a child! CASA CIS is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding two virtual Information Sessions on Wednesdays, April 13, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and on April 20, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate! Please email jpolen@casacis.org or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Walking Shoes#K Walk For#Locust Shade Park
studyfinds.org

2 in 3 women with mental health issues say they’re reaching a ‘breaking point’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On top of a deadly pandemic, the world is facing a mental health crisis like no other. A new national survey reports two out of three women diagnosed with depression or anxiety are reaching their limit when it comes to caring for their mental health. The GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor also found that four out of 10 women who do not have a formal diagnosis of depression or anxiety are already at their “breaking point.”
MENTAL HEALTH
PWLiving

Remote Area Medical Needs Volunteers for Luray Free Healthcare Clinic

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its July 9 to 10 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Luray High School, 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray, Virginia.
LURAY, VA
Psych Centra

46 Positive Affirmations for Anxiety Relief

Affirmations are positive statements you repeat to promote change in your life and ease your distress. They can be useful in managing anxiety. Using positive affirmations is like practicing positive self-talk. It can help you reframe your negative thoughts and focus on ideas and behaviors that lead to change. You...
MENTAL HEALTH
PWLiving

Prescribe to Thrive: Exercise is Medicine at Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center

The Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center has received a community grant from Sentara Community Health & Wellness Partnership. They are grateful for the support provided by this grant to reach a shared goal of improving the health of the Prince William County community by reducing the impact of sedentary lifestyles through Exercise is Medicine (EIM), a community-based exercise and lifestyle change program.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
PWLiving

Helping Save the Environment One Bag at a Time

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Across PWCS, students and staff marked Earth Week with projects and activities that raise awareness about the importance of protecting our planet and taking action. At Forest Park High School, the A-Street Bruins challenged the school community to collect recyclable plastic bags as...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Lakeland Gazette

“What to tell Children of a Loved One’s Suicide?”￼

Https://www.speakingofsuicide.com/2013/05/05/what-to-tell-children/. Often, adults agonize over what to tell young children when somebody in the child’s family dies by suicide. The question becomes even more painful when the person who dies by suicide is the mother or father of a young child. Some parents or other family members may want...
KIDS
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) After we all take advantage of the much-needed pause provided by Spring Break next week, I encourage our families to explore the many learning opportunities that PWCS will provide to students this summer. Our School Division is offering both an academic program and an enrichment program for students in grades kindergarten through 12. The ongoing learning of our students throughout the summer is critical, and supports Learning and Achievement for All as outlined in our Vision 2025 Launching Thriving Futures Strategic Plan.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
MedicalXpress

New program may help parents of children with autism, study finds

Researchers at Penn State and the University of South Carolina have recently found that a program for parents of children recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) shows promising evidence of helping parents access services for their child, strengthening their co-parenting skills and contributing to their well-being overall. Autism Parent...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy