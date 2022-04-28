ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies finish 4-game sweep of Rockies behind ace Wheeler

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to...

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center field off Luis Garcia (0-1) that scored automatic runner Jake Marisnick with the tying run. First baseman Eric Hosmer then misplayed Bryan Reynolds’ ground ball. The ball rolled down the right-field line and Hayes scored from first base. Hayes was originally called out by home plate umpire Mark Wegner. However, video replay showed Hayes beat second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s relay throw and the call was overturned. The Pirates ended their four-game losing streak and snapped the Padres’ four-game winning streak.
Schwarber HR as Phils bounce back from no-hitter, beat Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1. Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single. Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino. Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead.
Palacios’ go-ahead double in 9th leads Guardians over A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios delivered a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of a key error to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Steven Kwan had two hits in his return to the lineup as the Guardians won their second straight following a seven-game losing streak. The rookie outfielder, batting .354 in his first big league season, had missed five games with a sore hamstring. A day after the two clubs combined for 17 runs and 21 hits, starters Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Cole Irvin of the A’s kept it close into the late innings. It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth when rookie second baseman Nick Allen misplayed a grounder. That set up Palacios’ tiebreaking double.
Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth. The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season. Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Wild finish: Orioles rally to beat Red Sox 2-1 in 10th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping a comeback that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Baltimore had runners on first and second with no outs when Robinson Chirinos dropped a bunt in front of the mound. Sawamura (0-1) scooped up the ball and threw it well over the head of third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Mateo to score easily. Held without a hit until the sixth inning and trailing 1-0 in the eighth, the Orioles rallied to end a five-game skid.
Springer homers twice vs former team, Jays beat Astros 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four. Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career. Springer has hit six home runs this season, three against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.
Tigers snap skid, spoil milestone night for Dodgers’ Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader. Báez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer Don Sutton.
Kershaw becomes Dodgers’ franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old Los Angeles lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and pass Sutton. Kershaw received a standing ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium and tipped his cap after getting the record. Don Drysdale is third on the Dodgers’ career strikeout list and Sandy Koufax is fourth. Both of those Hall of Famers began their careers when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.
Stroman outpitches Burnes, Cubs beat Brewers to avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee. Stroman earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one. Burnes struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.
Guardians complete first Oakland sweep in 22 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday to complete their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years. Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0. Andres Gimenez had two hits and an RBI, finishing 6 for 12 with six RBIs in the three-game series. McKenzie (1-2) held the A’s to three hits, struck out seven and walked one as Cleveland swept a series at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since April 10-12, 2000.
Marte, Ahmed homer in Arizona’s 2-0 win over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed each homered in the eighth inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kelly pitched seven scoreless innings for the win and held the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts. Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff walk before retiring the side in the ninth to pick up his first save and preserve the shutout. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Bader, Arenado homer to lead Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5. St. Louis won for the third time in five games and salvaged a split of the four-game series. Jordan Luplow hit two homers for Arizona, and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep. The Cardinals trailed 5-3 before scoring four times in the seventh. Kodi Whitley (2-0) got the last out in the top of the seventh to pick up the win. Ryan Helsley pitched two innings for his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth inning.
Batting average dips slightly, power way down across MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball batting average this April was a lousy .231, once again on pace to fall under the record low of .237 set in The Year of the Pitcher in 1968. After several years of surging home run totals, batters are slugging a measly .369 and averaging 4.03 runs per game, both lows for baseball since the strike-altered 1981 season. Ripple effects from labor strife are a suspect in this year’s offensive downturn. So, too, is the baseball, of course, along with caveats about cold weather and small samples. There’s one area of universal agreement, and it’s that pitching has become exceptionally good.
Musgrove pitches Padres past Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates. Musgrove looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run. He improved to 4-0.
Orioles use Lyles’ arm, 6-run 6th to beat Red Sox 9-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta blanked the Orioles until the fifth, when they pounded the righty and two relievers for five hits and three runs. That sent the Red Sox to their ninth loss in 12 games and dropped them to within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the ninth for Boston.
Dodgers beat Tigers 6-3; Cabrera hits 503rd homer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 and overcame Miguel Cabrera’s 503rd career home run and his first this season. Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout. Cabrera got his 3,000th career hit last week and on Sunday tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits. Buehler scattered six hits and struck out five and walked one. Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed eight hits and gave up six runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings.
Trout HR, Lorenzen, Angels hold off Chisox; DH Ohtani exits

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Chicago White Sox 6-5 for their seventh win in eight games. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as the Angels’ designated hitter. The two-way AL MVP went 0 for 3 and exited in the ninth inning because of tightness in his right groin. Lorenzen took a 6-0 lead and a bid for his first career complete game into the ninth before the White Sox scored five times in a wild finish. Ryan Tepera, the Angels’ third pitcher of the inning, retired Gavin Sheets on a bases-loaded grounder for the final out. Chicago has lost 11 of 13.
Bichette homers, Gausman fans 10 as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run home run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2. Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. The Blue Jays have won nine of 12. Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He has not walked a batter in 31 2-3 innings this season.
Heat know that even without Embiid, 76ers will be challenge

MIAMI (AP) — In Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s mind, the injury situation with Joel Embiid doesn’t doom the Philadelphia 76ers. He figures it’ll only steel their resolve. Clearly, the 76ers are not going to be a better team without Embiid, the scoring champion and MVP finalist currently sidelined by a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. That said, the 76ers played the Heat once this season without Embiid and they won that game. They’ll try to do it again Monday night when Philadelphia visits Miami in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Rockies jumps all over the Reds

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – The Colorado Rockies jump all over the Cincinnati Reds. The Rockies scored six runs in the first inning and were never challenged. They sweep the 3-game series with the Reds and improve to 13-9.
