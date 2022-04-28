ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best off-roading trails to try in Utah this summer

By Trevor Smith
UTAH (ABC4) – May is beloved by Utahn off-roaders for its beautiful weather. Here are some of the top trails in Utah for off-roading.

What Utah national parks to visit this summer

Whether you plan to use an ATV, dirt bike, UTV, or road-legal car, off-roading can be a lot of fun. Utah is home to many unique destinations ideal for your upcoming trip. Here’s a list of some of the top trails to try out, taken from alltrails.com as a reference.

  • For an easier, shorter off-road experience, off-roaders should consider Mesa Arch Trail in Canyonlands National Park. The trail is slightly less than a mile long but is open year-round and is very popular among off-roading aficionados. While on the trail, you can enjoy some of the views that Canyonlands is known for.
  • Canyonlands is home to another well-loved off-roading trail: Aztec Butte Trail. A bit longer at 1.7 miles out-and-back, this trail provides similar views and landscapes to the Mesa Arch Trail, but also a bit more of a challenge.
  • In Toquerville, Utah, off-roading fans should consider visiting Toquerville Falls. A 11.7 mile out-and-back trail friendly to off-roading, visitors can drive up directly to the falls and appreciate their natural beauty.
  • Kanab, Utah is home to the Red Canyon or Peek-a-Boo canyon trail, which is an 8.7 mile out-and-back trail. This trail is dog friendly, if you have a furry friend who also enjoys off-roading. Visitors can enjoy stunning red rock slot canyons.
  • For a more challenging 9.8 mile loop in Moab, Utah, consider visiting Fins & Things Trail. Off-roaders can enjoy riding over steep, slickrock fins that make for a fun ride and beautiful scenery.
  • Those looking for a point-to-point OHV trail near Moab should try out Gemini Bridges OHV Trail. This trail is also popular for mountain biking. The trail is reportedly relatively easy, and can be done as an out-and-back route as well.
  • For advanced OHV riders, Hell’s Revenge OHV Trail in Rotary Park, Utah is a 9-mile loop with some steep climbs on slick rock. This trail also includes optional obstacles for very advanced riders to push themselves to try out.

Regardless of your choice of trail or vehicle, be sure to check for safety advisories and other guidelines to stay safe on your trip.

