Richland County Emergency Management (DES) is collecting data on the number of cattle losses and significant damages during the previous two blizzard storms. DES is asking the residents of Richland County, if they experienced any cattle or livestock losses during the storms, or significant damages to their property and structures, please fill out this very brief report with the totals so they can get a better assessment of the impact in the area.

