Stephen Thompson has seen the Diaz Bat-signal flying high in the combat sky and he’s ready to answer the call. The past few months have been exceedingly difficult for Nate Diaz as he tries to lock down his next trip to the Octagon. Diaz has many potential matchups at his disposal — including a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and a grudge match with Dustin Poirier — but the Stockton native hasn’t been able to finalize a deal. Diaz only has one fight left on his current UFC contract so the promotion is taking a cautious and calculated approach to his next fight.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO