TULSA, Okla. — St. Jude Dream Home tickets purchased by May 27th will be eligible to win a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport, courtesy of Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Tulsa. Only 14,500 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $1.45 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets did sell out last year. In the past 15 years, Tulsa’s St. Jude Dream Home tickets have raised more than $11 million for St. Jude cancer research.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO