ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. corn edges higher as traders eye Midwest weather; soybeans, wheat weak

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Thursday, briefly hitting a fresh 10-year high, on forecasts for more showers that will further delay planting in the rain-soaked Midwest, traders said. Soybean futures eased, with traders noting that the slow pace of corn planting could cause an...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

China to approve more GMO corn varieties- agriculture ministry

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China plans to approve more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. They include the first GMO corn varieties produced by China National Seed Group, a unit of Syngenta Group, and a herbicide-tolerant variety developed by Hangzhou Ruifeng Bio-Tech Co Ltd, according to a notice released on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by John Stonestreet)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Winter wheat futures drop after rain falls on U.S. Plains

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell to their lowest level in three weeks on Friday, with traders saying some timely rains in the U.S. Plains could boost the health of drought-stressed crops in the region. * Spring wheat futures also were weaker. * Signs that U.S. exporters continued to struggle to pick up new business despite disruptions from the Black Sea region due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine added pressure to wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 30 cents at $10.55-3/4 a bushel. It posted a weekly loss of 1.8%. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 35 cents at $11.06-1/4 a bushel on Friday and down 3.8% for the week. * MGEX July spring wheat shed 23-3/4 cents on Friday to close at $11.67-3/4. For the week, spring wheat was up 0.4%. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has bought about 270,000 tonnes of wheat in an international import tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 6-12 cents, wheat down 3-5 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat weaker in sideways trade, turning lower after early strength as the market awaits fresh direction. Some forecasts for much-needed rain in the Plains add pressure. But wheat futures remain underpinned by tightening global grain supplies, given poor U.S. winter wheat conditions and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. * The CBOT reported 12 deliveries against CBOT May wheat on first notice day, below trade expectations for 100 to 2,000 lots. The exchange reported 27 deliveries against K.C. May wheat, and deliveries against MGEX May spring wheat totaled 39 contracts. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 4-1/2 cents at $10.81-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 14 cents at $11.27-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 7-1/4 cents at $11.84-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 1 cent to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn narrowly mixed ahead of the daily break in trade as profit-taking after this week's near 10-year highs offset fundamental support from tightening world grain supplies, dry weather in Brazil and a slow start to the U.S. planting season. * New-crop December corn set a life-of-contract high in early moves at $7.55-3/4. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against May corn futures on first notice day, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $8.14-1/4 per bushel and new-crop December was down 1 cent at $7.50-3/4. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher along with soymeal, even as soyoil futures retreat after hitting fresh all-time highs in early moves. World vegetable oil markets remain underpinned by tightening supplies of edible oils. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against May soybean, soymeal or soyoil futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-1/4 cents at $16.94 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close mixed after hitting one-week high

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mixed on Friday after trading in positive territory for most of the session, traders said. * Strength in crude oil was seen as supportive but some end-of-month position squaring added pressure, traders said. * Soyoil futures fell from record highs on a round of profit taking, snapping a streak of three straight higher closes. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session unchanged at $16.84-3/4 a bushel after hitting a one-week high during the trading day. The contract notched a weekly loss of 0.2%. * CBOT July soyoil was down 2.42 cents at 84.18 cents per lb. For the week, soyoil was up 4.6%. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended $2.20 higher at $432.30 per ton. Soymeal fell 4.5% this week. * China will sell another 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 6, the National Grains Trade Center said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Wheat#Midwest#Reuters#Agmarket#Ed F Man Capital#Usda#Cbot
Agriculture Online

USDA pays $146 million in bird flu indemnities

As bird flu losses topped 35 million fowl, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that the USDA has paid about $146 million in indemnities to poultry owners, with an additional $263 million available. “That’s about half of where we were in 2014-2015 with the last outbreak,” he said, referring to the epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that killed more than 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures fall to lowest since early Feb; cattle also weak

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures dropped to their lowest in nearly three months on Friday, pressured by concerns about consumer demand as summer grilling season nears, traders said. Cattle futures also fell. Some end-of-month fund liquidation likely added to the weakness in livestock contracts, traders said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for fourth session to three-week low on U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to the crop. Corn prices eased while soybeans edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Iraq expects wheat production to reach 2.5-3 mln tonnes in 2022 -official

April 29 (Reuters) - Iraq expects wheat production to reach 2.5-3 million tonnes this season, which will be sufficient for supply to the end of year 2022, the deputy agriculture minister told Reuters on Friday. The ministries of agriculture and water resources will reduce the acreage that will be planted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU cuts 2022/23 wheat crop forecast, still sees record exports

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission lowered its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. In monthly cereal supply and demand estimates, the Commission cut its outlook for usable production of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn, wheat firm on crop risks; soy oil at new high

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn inched up on Friday to hold near a decade high, while wheat regained ground as adverse U.S. crop weather added to concerns about supply stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Soy oil rose to a new record as Indonesia's palm oil export ban continued to roil edible oil markets already grappling with the loss of Ukrainian sunflower supplies.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 25

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize sowing progress, covering week 16 ending April 25. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 16 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 15 2022 0 1 8 87 4 Week 16 2021 0 4 16 77 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 16 average in France 0 2 11 84 3 Week 15 2022 0 2 11 84 3 Week 16 2021 0 5 18 74 3 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 16 average in France 0 1 16 81 2 Week 15 2022 0 2 16 81 2 Week 16 2021 0 5 25 67 2 SPRING BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 16 average in France 0 2 7 90 1 Week 15 2022 0 1 7 91 1 Week 16 2021 0 1 16 80 2 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 16 average in France 60 Week 15 2022 32 Week 16 2021 69 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria to cull over 160,000 poultry after bird flu outbreaks

SOFIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's food safety agency on Friday reported outbreaks of bird flu in four poultry farms in northern Bulgaria, prompting it to cull the remaining flocks there of over 160,000 birds as to contain the spread of the disease. Two industrial duck farms and two chicken...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine has exported 763,000 T of grain so far in April, says ministry

KYIV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 45.709 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday as it resumed publishing grain export data. The ministry said the volume included 763,000 tonnes exported in April but gave no comparative figures. Senior...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Energy group Neste beats quarterly profit estimates

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Neste on Friday reported first-quarter earnings above market expectations. Operating profit rose to 762 million euros ($803 million) from 458 million last year, beating the 413 million euro mean estimate of eight analysts polled by Refinitiv. Comparable earnings per share were 0.45...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, April 29, 2022

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were higher in overnight trading amid less-than-ideal weather in the U.S. and South America and on signs of global demand. Rainfall across the Dakotas and Nebraska into Minnesota may slow planting, as will precipitation in the southern and western...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy