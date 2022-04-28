GRAINS-U.S. corn edges higher as traders eye Midwest weather; soybeans, wheat weak

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat weaker in sideways trade, turning lower after early strength as the market awaits fresh direction. Some forecasts for much-needed rain in the Plains add pressure. But wheat futures remain underpinned by tightening global grain supplies, given poor U.S. winter wheat conditions and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. * The CBOT reported 12 deliveries against CBOT May wheat on first notice day, below trade expectations for 100 to 2,000 lots. The exchange reported 27 deliveries against K.C. May wheat, and deliveries against MGEX May spring wheat totaled 39 contracts. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 4-1/2 cents at $10.81-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 14 cents at $11.27-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 7-1/4 cents at $11.84-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 1 cent to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn narrowly mixed ahead of the daily break in trade as profit-taking after this week's near 10-year highs offset fundamental support from tightening world grain supplies, dry weather in Brazil and a slow start to the U.S. planting season. * New-crop December corn set a life-of-contract high in early moves at $7.55-3/4. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against May corn futures on first notice day, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $8.14-1/4 per bushel and new-crop December was down 1 cent at $7.50-3/4. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher along with soymeal, even as soyoil futures retreat after hitting fresh all-time highs in early moves. World vegetable oil markets remain underpinned by tightening supplies of edible oils. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against May soybean, soymeal or soyoil futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-1/4 cents at $16.94 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO