Las Vegas, NV

The 2022 NFL Draft Comes to Vegas

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of waiting, the NFL Draft has arrived in Vegas. Originally awarded the 2020 NFL Draft way back in 2018, and then rescheduled to 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the April 2020 date, the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off tonight at the Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas...

Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bears’ Past NFL Draft Trades Place Ryan Poles in a Tough Predicament

Over the last several years, the Bears have a poor track record of coughing up draft picks and not seeing much in return. Ryan Pace frequently traded up to select players he wanted while simultaneously costing the organization future draft capital. While the book is still open on Justin Fields, this strategy rarely worked the way Pace intended.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Why The Eagles Are Biggest Winners From NFL Draft Day 1 | B/R Gridiron Draft Night

Connor Rogers, Michael Felder, Adam Lefkoe, Richard Sherman, Jason Kelce and Amon-Ra St. Brown recap Day 1 of the NFL draft and give their takes on who the biggest winners were following all the picks and trades. Tap in to B/R Gridiron Draft Night tonight for Day 2 for live reactions to every pick before everyone else. @Rocket Mortgage.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Nearly Made History With A Rare Batting Feat

The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night in the series opener at Busch Stadium, busting out for eight runs to back up Dakota Hudson, who fired six shutout innings. The Cardinals won by a final of 8-3 and improved to 11-7 on the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers did not expect Packers ‘surprising’ DaVante Adams trade

It seems that Green Bay Packers franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not in the know about the team’s failed contract negotiations and eventual DaVante Adams trade. The NFL world was shaken up in March when the Packers surprised many and traded five-time Pro Bowler DaVante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for draft picks — including the 22nd pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The deal was precipitated by a breakdown in contract extension negotiations after the team slapped a franchise tag on Adams a week before.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers comments on Green Bay Packers’ interest in Deebo Samuel trade

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday evening as his team made two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Rodgers reacted to the Packers’ two selections while focusing on long-rumored interest in a Deebo Samuel trade. What the star quarterback had to say was rather interesting.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Now What for Eagles? Some Names to Watch in Rounds 2 and 3

That’s the question now, just one night after Howie Roseman hit not one, but two balls over the fence in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles GM will be on the clock again after 18 picks are made in Friday night’s second round. It’s the 51st overall selection and that will be followed by a third-round choice at No. 83 overall.
NFL
KRDO News Channel 13

JoJo Domann ready to prove doubters wrong

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's not the way he imagined it would go, but Jojo Domann is an NFL player. After signing with the Colts as a priority free agent, Domann celebrated the achievement with his friends, family, and his former Pine Creek coaches. Domann has a chip on his shoulder. The second-team All-American The post JoJo Domann ready to prove doubters wrong appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

A Breakdown of the Ravens 2022 Draft Picks, and Their Rookie Roles

Analysis: The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary. However, they had little choice but to take Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will get Williams, Clark and Hamiton on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD

