If you are a plus-size fashion lover, then odds are you know about Gabi Gregg (or @gabifresh, to her almost 900,000 Instagram followers). Not only has the self-described “OG fat girl” been serving looks online for over a decade, she’s also one of the very first influencers to ever get into the brand collaboration game. From designing legendary swimsuits to creating stylish and highly-coveted plus-size clothing collections, there are very few sartorial seas where the fashion maven hasn’t dipped her toes. If you haven’t gotten a chance to try any of her designs, now’s your chance: In partnership with longtime collaborator Fashion to Figure, Gregg has created a head-turning lineup of vibrant warm-weather pieces, perfect for laying on a bed of spring blooms and vacationing beachside.

