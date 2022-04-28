ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks 2022 NHL Draft Target: Denton Mateychuk

By Matthew Zator
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Vancouver Canucks have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft which takes place in just a couple of months on July 7 (first round) and July 8 (rounds 2-7). Barring a dramatic lottery jump, they will most likely choose...

The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Bratt Now Among Team’s Building Blocks

Like Nico Hischier, the signs for a breakout season were always there for Jesper Bratt. That’s what the New Jersey Devils got from him this year, as he enters the final game of the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and 72 points in 75 games. It’s the first time the Devils had a 70-plus scorer since Taylor Hall in 2017-18, when he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Should Pursue Pierre-Luc Dubois if He Becomes Available

A disastrous 2021-22 campaign for the Montreal Canadiens is on the verge of mercifully coming to an end and the attention is about to shift to a busy offseason ahead for Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes. Even though much of the focus will be on...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 2021-22 Season Shouldn’t Be Viewed as a Failure

With just one game remaining in the NHL regular season, the Vancouver Canucks will watch on having played their final contest on Friday night, knowing they missed the postseason. But the fact that the Canucks fought right up until the very end after starting the season 8-15-2, their season shouldn’t be viewed as a failure.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

3 Islanders Takeaways From Win vs. Capitals – 4/28/22

The New York Islanders faced the Washington Capitals for the second game of a home and home series and the result echoed the 4-1 victory from Tuesday night. The Islanders scored two goals in the first period and never looked back, defeating the Capitals 5-1 in the final game of the season series with another dominant performance against their Metropolitan Division rival.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Dylan Strome’s Comeback a Bright Spot During Blackhawks’ Season

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season is officially over, and there were plenty of downs. Their 0-9-2 start to the season set a record for the worst start in franchise history. Their .415 points percentage is the lowest since the 2005-06 season, and they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season with a record of 28-42-12. Because of all the low points, it’s easy to dwell on who and what went wrong. But the players who paid their dues deserve recognition, and one of them is center Dylan Strome.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Lizotte is the Perfect Masterton Trophy Nominee

Blake Lizotte has come a long way since signing with the Los Angeles Kings. The undrafted, undersized player has fought and beat the odds to become an NHL regular. When the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association selected him as the Kings’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Award, it just seemed fitting. Here is a look at Lizotte’s career so far and why he is a perfect nominee for this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Colangelo Focused On Consistency for Junior Season

Sam Colangelo didn’t score a single goal during his freshman season at Northeastern University. Sure, he only played in eight games, but it was still something that bothered the 21-year-old going into his sophomore season of collegiate hockey. “My freshman year, a lot of it was out of my...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Weekes Has Very Bad Take on Oilers & Kings Goaltending

Many pundits and analysts are discussing the advantages and disadvantages as first-round matchups are set, and Kevin Weekes did just that on NHL Network about the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series. The first round has been set for a few days now, and after a big stumble in the middle of the season, the Oilers surged back under head coach Jay Woodcroft, and solidified home ice in the first round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Minnesota Wild 2022 Playoff Storylines to Watch

The 2021-22 NHL season has been a historical campaign for the Minnesota Wild. From setting a new franchise record for points as a team to Kiril Kaprizov destroying individual team records, this season has been filled with memorable moments. However, everything accomplished this season won’t matter much once the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Kings: 3 Keys to Defeating the Oilers in Round 1

The Los Angeles Kings have punched their ticket into the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 and will face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. This is the first time the two teams will have played against each other in the postseason since the 1992 Playoffs when Wayne Gretzky was still a member of the Kings. This series is a tough one to predict, but there are a few keys to this series that could lead to a victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Oilers & Kings’ Storied Playoff History

There was a time when it seemed like the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings were destined to meet every spring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. From 1982 to 1992, the two faced off in seven postseason series, and that includes playing each other every year between 1989 to 1992.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

“Meaningless” Win Without McDavid, Draisaitl Most Meaningful Of Season

There are many times in any given season when a game is important to a hockey club. Going into last night’s contest between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, on paper, this game was not one of them. The Oilers knew prior to the puck drop that the team...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens: 3 Late First-Round Draft Targets

Now that the worst season in Montreal Canadiens history is completed, fans can stop counting man-games lost due to injury and let the supercomputer trying to keep up with that number cool down. But mostly, fans can now look forward to the first offseason under new general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton. They were busy at their first trade deadline, and all signs point to them being very active leading up to the NHL Entry Draft to be hosted in Montreal this summer.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Feel Like They Can Win It All According to Analyst Rob Brown

After the final regular season game for the Edmonton Oilers, former NHL player and current Oilers’ hockey analyst Rob Brown talked about the team heading into the postseason on Inside Sports with Red Wilkins. He said, “This is a confident group, this isn’t a group that’s worried. This is a group that can’t wait to start the games. The Edmonton Oilers feel they can win the Stanley Cup this year.”
NHL
The Hockey Writers

OHL Playoffs: Windsor Spitfires Take 3-1 Lead, Face History

The top-seeded Windsor Spitfires are on the verge of lifting a decade-long frustration. After taking a 2-0 series lead on the eight-seed Sarnia Sting in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference first round, the club hit the road for a pair of games and now find themselves one game away from making history.
