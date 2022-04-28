ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Top 5 Best Hurricanes’ Goalie Seasons of All-Time

By Justin Bott
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes have only been around since 1997 but have quite a few notable seasons from their goaltenders over the years, including one this season. This list will give the top five best single seasons from Carolina Hurricane netminders. Many statistics will be used to determine which goalies belong on...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Bratt Now Among Team’s Building Blocks

Like Nico Hischier, the signs for a breakout season were always there for Jesper Bratt. That’s what the New Jersey Devils got from him this year, as he enters the final game of the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and 72 points in 75 games. It’s the first time the Devils had a 70-plus scorer since Taylor Hall in 2017-18, when he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Copp, Krieder & More

The New York Rangers came out of Tuesday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes a little banged up. Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp didn’t play in Wednesday’s game against former Ranger Marty St. Louis‘ Montreal Canadiens. However, neither injury appears to be serious. Chris Kreider received special honors on two nights, and president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury made some savvy moves at the trade deadline that are already paying off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Dylan Strome’s Comeback a Bright Spot During Blackhawks’ Season

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season is officially over, and there were plenty of downs. Their 0-9-2 start to the season set a record for the worst start in franchise history. Their .415 points percentage is the lowest since the 2005-06 season, and they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season with a record of 28-42-12. Because of all the low points, it’s easy to dwell on who and what went wrong. But the players who paid their dues deserve recognition, and one of them is center Dylan Strome.
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Penguins, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to secure second place in the North Division and clinch home ice in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals. The win also sets a new franchise record with a 12-game home winning...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Cam Ward
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Lizotte is the Perfect Masterton Trophy Nominee

Blake Lizotte has come a long way since signing with the Los Angeles Kings. The undrafted, undersized player has fought and beat the odds to become an NHL regular. When the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association selected him as the Kings’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Award, it just seemed fitting. Here is a look at Lizotte’s career so far and why he is a perfect nominee for this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Islanders Takeaways From Win vs. Capitals – 4/28/22

The New York Islanders faced the Washington Capitals for the second game of a home and home series and the result echoed the 4-1 victory from Tuesday night. The Islanders scored two goals in the first period and never looked back, defeating the Capitals 5-1 in the final game of the season series with another dominant performance against their Metropolitan Division rival.
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Russian#Gaa#Covid
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Colangelo Focused On Consistency for Junior Season

Sam Colangelo didn’t score a single goal during his freshman season at Northeastern University. Sure, he only played in eight games, but it was still something that bothered the 21-year-old going into his sophomore season of collegiate hockey. “My freshman year, a lot of it was out of my...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Hurricanes Storylines to Follow in First Round Matchup With Bruins

The 2022 NHL postseason is upon us. For the Carolina Hurricanes, after finishing off the best regular season in franchise history and beating out the record the Stanley Cup-winning 2006 team put up, the time is now to take the step from a good, consistent playoff team to a true contender. They have the star power, the depth, the postseason experience, and the goaltending to do it, but it’ll all come down to execution.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers’ 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the playoffs for the third season in a row and expected to do much better than a first round sweep. They have one win in their past eight playoff games, ever since they made it to game seven of the second round in 2017.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekes Has Very Bad Take on Oilers & Kings Goaltending

Many pundits and analysts are discussing the advantages and disadvantages as first-round matchups are set, and Kevin Weekes did just that on NHL Network about the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series. The first round has been set for a few days now, and after a big stumble in the middle of the season, the Oilers surged back under head coach Jay Woodcroft, and solidified home ice in the first round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

3 Minnesota Wild 2022 Playoff Storylines to Watch

The 2021-22 NHL season has been a historical campaign for the Minnesota Wild. From setting a new franchise record for points as a team to Kiril Kaprizov destroying individual team records, this season has been filled with memorable moments. However, everything accomplished this season won’t matter much once the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Oilers & Kings’ Storied Playoff History

There was a time when it seemed like the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings were destined to meet every spring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. From 1982 to 1992, the two faced off in seven postseason series, and that includes playing each other every year between 1989 to 1992.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Reward Bobby McMann with Two-Year ELC

As the Toronto Maple Leafs wait to start their playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night on home ice, it seemed like a good time to help bring Maple Leafs’ fans up to speed about a young player who recently set the rookie goal–scoring record for the team’s AHL affiliate the Toronto Marlies.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Dallas Stars Made the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars locked up a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by earning one point against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Then, after a shocking night that featured a Stars win in an ‘Emergency Backup Goalie’ situation and a four-goal comeback from the same Coyotes against Nashville, the Stars found themselves in the 7th seed preparing to take on the Calgary Flames.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy