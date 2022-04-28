ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: GM Search, Meier, Burns & More

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there have been several potential candidates discussed as the team’s next general manager (GM). In other news, Timo Meier has been voted as the team’s MVP for the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Brent Burns has been nominated by the San Jose chapter...

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Bratt Now Among Team’s Building Blocks

Like Nico Hischier, the signs for a breakout season were always there for Jesper Bratt. That’s what the New Jersey Devils got from him this year, as he enters the final game of the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and 72 points in 75 games. It’s the first time the Devils had a 70-plus scorer since Taylor Hall in 2017-18, when he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Copp, Krieder & More

The New York Rangers came out of Tuesday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes a little banged up. Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp didn’t play in Wednesday’s game against former Ranger Marty St. Louis‘ Montreal Canadiens. However, neither injury appears to be serious. Chris Kreider received special honors on two nights, and president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury made some savvy moves at the trade deadline that are already paying off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Lizotte is the Perfect Masterton Trophy Nominee

Blake Lizotte has come a long way since signing with the Los Angeles Kings. The undrafted, undersized player has fought and beat the odds to become an NHL regular. When the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association selected him as the Kings’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Award, it just seemed fitting. Here is a look at Lizotte’s career so far and why he is a perfect nominee for this award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Top 5 Kraken Player Performances of the 2021-22 Season

The Seattle Kraken have had many memorable moments this season. From the first win in franchise history to the first game for the future face of the organization, it has been an exciting ride. Here are the top five player performances from the 2021-22 season. 5. Brandon Tanev – Oct....
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Islanders Takeaways From Win vs. Capitals – 4/28/22

The New York Islanders faced the Washington Capitals for the second game of a home and home series and the result echoed the 4-1 victory from Tuesday night. The Islanders scored two goals in the first period and never looked back, defeating the Capitals 5-1 in the final game of the season series with another dominant performance against their Metropolitan Division rival.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

7 Most Valuable Contracts From 2021 Free Agency

The goal of every team should be to find players that can contribute without breaking the bank. The 2021 free-agent class was no different, as teams were able to find key contributors for low prices. Here are the top seven value free-agent contracts that were signed last offseason. Michael Bunting...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Dylan Strome’s Comeback a Bright Spot During Blackhawks’ Season

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season is officially over, and there were plenty of downs. Their 0-9-2 start to the season set a record for the worst start in franchise history. Their .415 points percentage is the lowest since the 2005-06 season, and they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season with a record of 28-42-12. Because of all the low points, it’s easy to dwell on who and what went wrong. But the players who paid their dues deserve recognition, and one of them is center Dylan Strome.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Kings: 3 Keys to Defeating the Oilers in Round 1

The Los Angeles Kings have punched their ticket into the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 and will face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. This is the first time the two teams will have played against each other in the postseason since the 1992 Playoffs when Wayne Gretzky was still a member of the Kings. This series is a tough one to predict, but there are a few keys to this series that could lead to a victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, Saying Goodbye to Lafleur & More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down the final week of Montreal’s season. Canadiens fans will tearfully say their goodbyes to a legend of the game this week as Guy Lafleur will lay in State. Carey Price will have to find out if he can continue playing at a level he finds appropriate, but he may have played his last game in the NHL. Jeff Petry may be another member of the team that could have played his last game as a Montreal Canadiens. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis will be in search of a new contract and general manager Kent Hughes has two months to set the team up for an entertaining two days at the NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN

