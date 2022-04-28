ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

See Sonoma from Above in These Stunning Photos

sonomamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was all open space once, a land untamed and unpastured. Animal trails leading to water and Kashia Pomo footpaths eventually gave way to dirt roads worn down by settlers from as far away as Spain and Russia. Later paved over, the byways were replaced by overpasses and interstates....

www.sonomamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 1-10, 2022

Glen Ellen: Explore Sonoma County’s biodiversity while contributing to scientific research. Document the flowers, insects, lichen and other organisms that exist at local parks and create lasting records of the plants and animals for the 2022 International City Nature Challenge. Must have a smart device with the iNaturalist app downloaded before the event. Registration is required. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at elspeth.muelrath@sonoma-county.org. If you need accommodation for a disability, request in advance. Bring your own water and snacks. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway. Register at bit.ly/3vG8pNW.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
City
San Diego, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma, CA
Entertainment
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Entertainment
City
Dillon Beach, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Clarita Radio

The Californian Casinos to Rival Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains the main location for casino experiences, but the State of California offers a range of casinos that mean you don’t have to take the long trip to Sin City. Many people associate Las Vegas as the number one destination for gambling, which is why many other casino locations, such as California, strive to offer an equivalent experience with stunning hotels, large casino floors and world-famous entertainers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Christo
Person
Shel Silverstein
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christo And Jeanne Claude#Vancouver#Russia#Dirt Roads#Eagle
KTVU FOX 2

Strict rules at San Jose flea market drive out vendors

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to move forward with developing and selling the land the 62-year-old market sits on, leaving the market's future uncertain.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
Place
Vancouver, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Search continues for missing California man

ELKO – A search involving several agencies continued Friday morning for a 19-year-old from California who went missing in Elko County two days ago. Aidan Clune of Sonoma County is believed to have purchased fuel at a gas station in West Wendover on Wednesday evening before traveling to Wells. His mother believes his 2007 Nissan pickup may have broken down.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy