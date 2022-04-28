ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s $33B Ukraine play

By ALEXANDER WARD, QUINT FORGEY
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. President JOE BIDEN took the “put your money where your mouth is” saying to the extreme today, asking Congress to authorize $33 billion in weapons and other aid to support Ukraine and bolster the administration’s anti-Russia...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Everybody's mad at Biden

President Biden is lucky to have a dog, because he’s losing friends within his own party while facing midterm combat from Republicans. Surging inflation has forced Biden to seek ways to generate more oil and natural gas production, to bring down gasoline prices well above $4 per gallon, along with heat and electricity costs that have been soaring as well. Biden began his presidency with the most aggressive environmental agenda ever in the White House, including a pathway to a no-carbon power sector by 2035. Yet Biden has accomplished few of his climate goals, with little sign of a breakthrough any time this year. Meanwhile, climate activists who have strongly supported Biden are now charging him with abandoning the cause, leaving Biden unpopular on both sides of the energy and climate debate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

