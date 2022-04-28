Tehama County candidates nights scheduled

In an effort to give Tehama County registered voters an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming June 7 primary elections, a couple Candidates Night are scheduled for those running on the local ticket.

On May 3 a Candidates Night will be held at the Paskenta Community Hall, 13140 Toomes Camp Road, at 6 p.m. This event is being hosted by Tony Turri, Patty Smith, Jeff May and Kate Estes. There will be a $10 a plate taco/nacho bar offered. For more information call Kate at 530-321-3831.

The Corning Chamber of Commerce is hosting Meet the Candidates at 6 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St., Corning.

Invited to speak at the event are candidates for Tehama County Supervisor Fourth District, incumbent Bob Williams and challenger Matt Hansen, and candidates for the county's Third District, incumbent Dennis Garton and candidate Pati Nolen.

Two candidates, Krista Peterson and Candy Carlson, both running for county auditor/controller, are invited, as are the candidates for Tehama County Sheriff, Dave Kain and Chad Parker.

Invited, but running unopposed on the ballot is Tehama County Supervisor of Schools Richard DuVarney, Tehama County Supervisor First District Bill Moule, Assessor Kenneth Brown, Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise, District Attorney Matthew Rogers, and Treasurer/Tax Collector Parker Hunt.

For more information contact the Chamber at 530-824-5550.