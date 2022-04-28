ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Tehama County candidates nights scheduled

 2 days ago

In an effort to give Tehama County registered voters an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming June 7 primary elections, a couple Candidates Night are scheduled for those running on the local ticket.

On May 3 a Candidates Night will be held at the Paskenta Community Hall, 13140 Toomes Camp Road, at 6 p.m. This event is being hosted by Tony Turri, Patty Smith, Jeff May and Kate Estes. There will be a $10 a plate taco/nacho bar offered. For more information call Kate at 530-321-3831.

The Corning Chamber of Commerce is hosting Meet the Candidates at 6 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St., Corning.

Invited to speak at the event are candidates for Tehama County Supervisor Fourth District, incumbent Bob Williams and challenger Matt Hansen, and candidates for the county's Third District, incumbent Dennis Garton and candidate Pati Nolen.

Two candidates, Krista Peterson and Candy Carlson, both running for county auditor/controller, are invited, as are the candidates for Tehama County Sheriff, Dave Kain and Chad Parker.

Invited, but running unopposed on the ballot is Tehama County Supervisor of Schools Richard DuVarney, Tehama County Supervisor First District Bill Moule, Assessor Kenneth Brown, Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise, District Attorney Matthew Rogers, and Treasurer/Tax Collector Parker Hunt.

For more information contact the Chamber at 530-824-5550.

Corning Healthcare District Campus installs back-up generatiors

Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the district's two new emergency back-up generators on April 22 at the district campus, 145 Solano St. Board President Yvonne Boles welcomed all of those attending the ceremony, including Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Tehama County supervisors John Leach and...
CORNING, CA
Tehama County moving forward on noise ordinance

Noting an increase in late-night loud parties, random gunshots and other nuisance noise issues, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors by consensus on Tuesday directed Scot Timboe, county planning director, to move forward in developing a county-wide noise ordinance. This isn't the first time the subject has been on the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Drought shuts down Corning cemetery irrigation

The Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees has decided to discontinue watering the grounds at the Sunset Hills Cemetery on Oren Avenue in Corning. In a published statement the district said, “After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of historic drought conditions, the Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees has determined not to irrigate the cemetery grounds for the 2022 spring/summer season.”
CORNING, CA
Tehama County, CA
Elections
City
Corning, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
Corning, CA
